Tucson Mountain Botany Hike. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting a two-mile educational hike around King Canyon on the morning of Friday, March 5, where you can learn about the variety of shrubs, trees, cacti, and wildflowers that grow in Tucson and their adaptations for desert survival. But if this two-mile round trip hike with elevation gain is a bit too intense for you, they are also hosting a hike along Yetman wash on Saturday, March 13. $30 Museum members / $33 Non-members. Group size is limited to nine participants per hike. For more information, visit desertmuseum.org/calendar
Drive-in Concerts at Steam Pump Ranch. This Friday, Steam Pump Ranch is hosting a free outdoor concert where you can enjoy live music from your own car. See local musicians celebrate the music of The Beatles, The Doors, ZZ Top, the Rolling Stones and more. Bands will perform live, on stage, and they will also be projected onto a screen in the south parking areas, so everyone has a view of the action. Attendees may bring chairs to sit near their cars as long as they maintain at least six feet of social distance from other groups/families. A food truck will have food and snacks available for purchase. Friday, March 5 from 7 to 9 p.m., Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road.
Invisible Theatre. Midtown’s Invisible Theatre has expanded the run of their show “Gloria: A Life” through March 3 - 7. That means you’ll have even more opportunities to experience “a richly detailed tapestry about one of the most remarkable women of our time.” The play covers the life and work of American journalist Gloria Steinem, who wrote about women’s rights and co-founded the Women’s Media Center, works that won her recognitions including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the ACLU’s Bill of Rights Award. According to the Invisible Theatre, Steinem’s life’s work and philosophy on the necessity of conversation as a catalyst for change offer us all a path forward in a way that only live theater can - it’s a celebration of connection. invisibletheatre.com. 1400 N. First Ave.
