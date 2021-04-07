Tucson Folk Festival. The celebration of acoustic music returns this year with in-person and virtual options across town. After cancelling last year’s show, the 36th annual Tucson Folk Festival takes place with drive-in shows at the Park Place Mall, performances at the MSA Annex, and livestreamed shows from the University of Arizona’s Centennial Hall. This year’s national headliner is Grammy-winning folk singer Laurie Lewis with Nina Gerber. The regional headliner is local Western swing favorites The Tucsonics. In total, more than 70 performers will take the stage in some form this year. For a full listing of performers and dates, visit tucsonfolkfest.org. The festival runs from Saturday, April 10 to Sunday, April 11.
La Encantada Fine Art Festival. The north side’s favorite mall is hosting an arts festival in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Not only is this an opportunity to purchase art, but you can speak with the artists behind the work and learn about their process and passion. Art mediums on sale include paintings, woodworking, pottery, mosaics, leather, jewelry, collage and more, often inspired by and reflecting the beauty of the Southwest. Parking is available free of charge at the La Encantada Shopping Center. Dogs are allowed at the event on leashes. The La Encantada Fine Art Market runs Saturday, April 10 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, April 11 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). 2905 E. Skyline Drive For more information, visit saaca.org
Pop-Up Ballet. Ballet Tucson has announced the return of their pop-up performances, returning to the Tucson Museum of Art and adding two new locations to their lineup: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park and Rillito Regional Park. These performances include five new choreographic works by associate director Chieko Imada and ballet master Daniel Precup that feature a diverse array of dance styles and moods, from “comedic to contemplative.” Tucson Museum of Art: Sunday, April 11 11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. (admission is required). Brandi Fenton Memorial Park: Sunday, April 18 11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. (free to the public). Rillito Regional Park: Saturday, April 24 5:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. (free to the public). For more information, visit ballettucson.org
Farmers Markets. Before the days get too hot, enjoy some pleasant mornings at the local farmers markets throughout town. In Oro Valley, the Heirloom farmers market is at Steam Pump Ranch on Saturdays. This market is going strong with plenty of local produce options as well as pasta, salsa, coffee, dairy, soaps and even food ready-to-eat. (10901 N. Oracle Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Also on Saturdays, the Marana Outdoor Market has plenty of arts and crafts for sale at their pet-friendly market near Dove Mountain. (12100 N. Dove Mountain Blvd., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Closer to downtown, the Mercado Flea market at the MSA Annex is going strong with plenty of vintage, antique and novelty items for sale on every second Sunday of the month. The next Mercado Flea takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 10. (267 S. Avenida del Convento.
Faces of a Community. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Roche Tissue Diagnostics are partnering to present the “Faces of a Community” art exhibition, where local artists developed various interpretations of the word “portraiture.” According to SAACA, artists were invited to submit up to five portraits in any medium. The exhibition seeks to broaden the definition of portraiture and highlight the genre’s relevance in society and art. The exhibition features both 2D & 3D artworks, including, but not limited to, photography, painting, watercolor, sculpture, and more. To view the online gallery, visit saaca.org/FacesOfACommunity
High School Art Invitational. The Pima County Public Library recently revealed the artwork in their 26th Annual High School Art Invitational. For this exhibit, they invited more than 100 high school art and photography teachers to submit images of their students’ work. In total, they collected 93 images of student art representing the classrooms of 23 teachers from around Tucson and Pima County. The artworks range from paintings to illustrations, and photography to sculptures. However, this is only the beginning: A prize to the winning teacher’s set of classrooms will be awarded. A jury of artists, librarians and arts professionals looked at the art and the winning classrooms will get a delivery of fresh baked cookies for the students and $300 worth of art supplies for the teacher. To view all of the art, visit flickr.com/PimaCountyPublicLibrary/albums
