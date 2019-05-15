Do you have a talent you’d like to show off and win $1000 in the process?
This weekend, The Gaslight Music Hall is hosting the preliminary auditions for Oro Valley’s Got Talent, and all of Tucson is invited. All performers ages 8 and older are encouraged to attend, and all talents are welcome.
Preliminary auditions will be held at the music hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, #165, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19. Auditioning acts will have a maximum of three minutes to perform, and no appointment is necessary.
All acts must be entirely self-contained, no accompanist will be provided. Boom boxes or phones with backing tracks need to be brought in by acts. The music hall can play tracks off its sound system. Wireless microphones will be provided. Instrumentalists need to bring instruments and any necessary amplification. A drum kit and piano may be available for bands and pianists, please e-mail to confirm.
Auditions are closed to those auditioning only, and acts will audition for preliminary judges one at a time. All others will wait in the lobby until they are called. Auditioning acts will be called in the order they sign in.
Audition performances should be similar to what would be performed in the competition. Singers don’t necessarily have to sing the same song during the show, but should maintain performance styles.
Selected acts will be contacted by email based on sign-in information, and will informs acts if they are performing at 2 or 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23. First place price is $1,000. Second place wins $500, while the third place finisher wins $250. The finals take place Sunday, Aug. 18.
Tucson Local Media Managing Editor Logan Burtch-Buus is returning for a second year as one of the contest judges.
Questions and video submissions can be addressed to charlie.gaslight@gmail.com, go online to gaslightmusichall.com or call 529-1000 for more details.
