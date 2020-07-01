Take a break from the quarantine blues and head up to Oro Valley to enjoy some live music in a fun, safe, and family-friendly environment at the Gaslight Music Hall. Playing next Wednesday and Thursday are Little House of Funk and Backroads Country Band, respectively.
Get your groove on Wednesday, July 8 with Little House of Funk, known for dishing out Sonoran soul and “deep-fried blues” and voted in 2018 as Tucson’s best R&B band.
“Their setlists include popular covers, sultry arrangements and dynamic originals for all the hip-swinging, toe-tapping energy you crave,” said Gaslight General Manager Heather Stricker.
On Thursday, July 9 the ultimate country cover band is rolling into town. Backroads Country Band plays all of the hits, including songs by George Strait, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Travis Tritt, Brooks and Dunn—all the way to the No. 1 hits of today from Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line, Zac Brown Band and more.
“Their energy is infectious and you'll be singing along the whole night,” Stricker said.
Both shows kick off at 7 p.m. at the music hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, #165.
With safety in mind, the music hall sections off over 100 spaces of the parking lot, brings in a portable stage, and uses an FM radio transmitter to broadcast the show to attendees. The music hall is also rolling out a limited pizza menu with no-touch delivery off a tray. Diners will place an order ahead of time so the kitchen knows what to make. Attendees can sit in truck beds or in chairs they bring, or in their vehicle and listen to the radio transmitter.
There will be one public restroom available in the music hall for emergencies only which will be cleaned between customer uses.
Tickets to the Gaslight Music Hall’s drive-in concert cost $30 per vehicle. A pizza service is available for an additional fee. Season passes and gift cards will not be accepted. All sales are final.
If the event is rained out, ticket holders will be notified of a rescheduled time.
For more information and to buy tickets, go online to gaslightmusichall.com.
