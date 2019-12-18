1. Listen to Emmy Award-winners The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas with a heart-warming holiday concert accompanied by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $35-$105; ticketmaster.com.
2. Get In the Christmas Mood: Holiday Music Spectacular filled with singing, dancing, live music and holiday magic in the tradition of classic Christmas specials featuring local performers and the Tucson Boys Chorus. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $25-$35; foxtucson.com.
3. Listen to the Tucson Jazz Institute Winter Big Band Bash featuring the vocalist Joe Bourne and the Ellington big band. Details: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Blvd.; $15-$25; 971-6694 or tucsonjazzinstitute.com.
4. Celebrate the Spirit of the Season with a cappella sensation Voctave at a program packed with holiday favorites. Details: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $30-$70; foxtucson.com.
5. Listen to an energetic and unique blend of Israeli and Spanish-infused songs by David Broza & Friends. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $30-$60; foxtucson.com.
