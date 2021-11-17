Movies on the Lawn. The Town of Oro Valley is hosting the final entry in its free community film series this weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center will show Pixar’s adventure film “Onward,” which released last year. The children’s movie follows two elf brothers who embark on a quest to spend “one more day with their late father.” Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets. This event does not require registration and is free to the public. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. 11000 N. La Cañada Drive. Free.
Little One-Inch. It seems like every culture has a story about the underdog finding success. Oftentimes, like in the case of Tom Thumb or this Japanese tale, the “little guy” is literally a teeny-tiny person. This show is put on by Red Herring Puppets, whose artistic director, Lisa Sturz, has more than 40 years of puppetry/art experience, including work with Jim Henson Productions, Walt Disney Imagineering, Lucasfilm and more. Needless to say, the artistry is truly something to behold. This show full of magic and delight is recommended for audiences aged 3 and up. 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 20 and 27. Red Herring Puppet Studio at the Tucson Mall (between Macy’s and Forever 21). $8.
DeGrazia Recycled and Dinner with DeGrazia. The beloved DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun is bringing out new paintings for their rotating collection. Gallery in the Sun celebrates the life and work of Ted DeGrazia, one of Arizona’s most famous and recognizable painters. DeGrazia Recycled features construction scraps that DeGrazia repurposed into oil paintings. Dinner with DeGrazia features a series of drawings and paintings depicting regional foods of the desert southwest. Both exhibits will be open through January 26th, 2022. 6300 N. Swan Road. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required.
