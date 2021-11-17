Trek Bicycle in Oro Valley is hosting the Thanksgiving themed food drive for those with two wheels from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday Nov. 21. The event is being put on with the support of other local businesses to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
This event is part bike ride, part food drive and part scavenger hunt all in the name of helping others and feeding all those in need this holiday season.
This is a family fun event for all skill levels. Everyone who wants to come is encouraged to participate. It is not a race, but riders may compete individually by themselves or on teams if they want to.
Cranksgiving is an event that happens around the country and is organized by several organizations to help benefit local food banks. Food insecurity impacts thousands of households each holiday season. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona feeds thousands of Arizona families that otherwise might go hungry.
Jayde Swarts is the Community Events Manager for Trek Bicycle Oro Valley. She organized this year’s Cranksgiving and understands how much of an impact it can have.
“I started working at Trek Bicycle and wanted to put on events that make an impact in the community,” Swarts said. “Cranksgiving is such a fun event and a wonderful way to give back to the community. No one should go hungry this holiday season. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is so important and our store is so happy we can help make sure no one goes hungry.”
Swarts said this year’s Cranksgiving was organized with keeping in mind safety protocols for coronavirus. The event is outside and masks and social distancing are encouraged so everyone can safely participate.
The event starts with riders meeting in front of Trek Bicycle Oro Valley at 9 a.m. and from there the scavenger hunt commences. Riders will move out to go shop and find the items needed for the food bank.
At the end of the ride participants will meet back at the store to total up points for the competition and enjoy some snacks and refreshments provided. Prizes will include the best time, most weight (food) carried in addition to other bonus items.
Riders need to bring their bicycle, helmets are required, a bag or backpack to carry grocery items and money if anyone wishes to purchase goods from the scavenger hunt along with $20 to $30 dollars for grocery items picked up during the scavenger hunt. Facemasks are not required but encouraged.
Local partners include Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, Spenga Tucson, Wow Wow Lemonade Oro Valley and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Participants can sign up through Eventbrite and it is free to register. Monetary donations in addition to canned goods are also accepted.
Trek Valley Bicycle Store is located at 7645 North Oracle Road Suite 100 in Oro Valley. For more information check out Trek Valley Bicycle Store’s Facebook page.
