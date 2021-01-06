2020 was a year to remember—or forget! I think we are all anticipating a brighter 2021.
Years ago, I set a personal goal to travel to at least one new country each year. Some years I make it to three new countries, other years just one, but I have been fortunate enough to discover a new country each year.
Luckily, my 2020 trip took place in January before the majority of the globe was affected by travel restrictions and shutdowns. Since then I have had to cancel three trips. In April of this year I thought “Surely this pandemic will calm down by November 2020 for an escape to Baja.” Nope. In June, I completely understood that my trip to Greece was a no go, but thought, “April of 2021 should be a safe month to plan a trip to Africa.” Canceled as well.
In these unprecedented times I have no choice but to spend more time than usual in my own backyard in Oro Valley and search for local adventures. I joined many others in the activity of adopting a quppie (quarantine puppy). I discovered a number of trails and have a newfound appreciation for the parks in my community. My dog may have missed out on the opportunity to participate in a group obedience class since we made the decision to avoid gatherings, but she loves seeing other dogs from a distance when we go for two (or three if she is insistent) walks a day. Dogs are not allowed on the Linda Vista trail, but this is one of many easy to access trails right here in Oro Valley that I enjoy when I need to get out of the house and experience nature.
Typically, my travels are planned around water. I enjoy combining my love of travel with my passion for swimming. Since lakes and oceans are scarce in Arizona, my most recent swimming adventures occur closer to home at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center.
Over the summer I would gladly take the lane near the aerator. Aerators are used to keep swimming pools as cool as possible during the scorching summer months. These water cannons shoot pool water into the air where it is cooled through the introduction of oxygen before it comes crashing back into the pool like a monsoon rainstorm. Each time I swam under the stream of water I closed my eyes and imagined that I was in Costa Rica underneath a waterfall.
This time last year I was jumping into the frigid waters of the Southern Ocean during a trip to Antarctica. Since the Aquatic Center pool is heated in the cooler months, I thankfully do not get to relive my polar plunge experience. In the early morning hours when the outside temperature dips down into the 30s, steam billows up from the pool, resembling a hot spring in Iceland. Diving into this inviting water is how I start my day during the winter months.
For those of you like me who miss international travel, I hope you have been able to redefine travel during the pandemic and discover new gems right here in Southern Arizona.
Jen Imboden is Oro Valley Parks & Recreation Department’s assistant recreation manager.
