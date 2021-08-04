Music in the Mountains Concert Series. Honestly, what’s more psychedelic than a saguaro? They’re so wacky—all stretched out and groovy looking, holding their arms out ready to hug everyone. In honor of this vibe, the local and Lazaret is performing a psychedelic setlist among the saguaros at Catalina State Park. Lazaret likes to blend classic psychedelic rock with blues music and a bit of experimentation and improvisation. Pack a picnic and settle in for an evening at the foot of the beautiful Santa Catalinas. Nothing like an evening spent soaking up the music and scenery that make Tucson so great. 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road.
St. Philip’s Plaza Market. Even on the hottest days of summer, some things are worth going outside for. The St. Philip’s Plaza Market is one of them. Strolling beneath the trees, past fountains and beautiful works of art, is nothing less than idyllic. Are you looking for handwoven socks? Incredible Greek or Turkish cuisine? Some new plants to spruce up your home or garden? A beautiful pair of handmade earrings? They’ve got you covered. It’s a lovely experience even if you don’t buy anything, but if you do, you get to carry around that warm “I supported local business” feeling for the rest of the day. 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays at St. Philip’s Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell.
Flora + Fauna Photography Exhibition. Decode Gallery’s August show is a celebration of the world’s natural beauty! Both local and international photographers and photographic artists are exhibiting, and at this Saturday evening show, there will be beverages, snacks and good conversation to go along with all the lovely art. Nature and art are both good for the soul, so treat yourself and your soul to all-around pleasant evening out. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave. Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.