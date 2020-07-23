The Gaslight Music Hall is keeping active in the summer months by continuing their outdoor concerts. The Music Hall recently announced a string of shows ranging from country to rock, all with a Tucson twist.
"We are thrilled with the response we've gotten to these outdoor shows," said Gaslight Music Hall general manager Heather Stricker. "Believe it or not, the weather is actually beautiful once the sun goes down and the cool breeze comes in. If anyone still hasn't tried these shows, I hope they will. It is the perfect way to get out of the house and enjoy live music."
The outdoor shows are socially distanced, as fans can enjoy the performances from their own cars. Attendees can sit in the bed of their trucks or bring their own lawn chairs. Pizza and popcorn is available for order as well.
The shows start at 7:30 p.m. and are $30 per car. The Gaslight Music Hall is located at 13005 N. Oracle Road #165. For more information, visit gaslightmusichall.com
Tuesday, July 28
P.D. Ronstadt & The Co.
Peter Dalton Ronstadt, a fifth generation Ronstadt in Tucson, Son of late Michael J Ronstadt, nephew of Linda Ronstadt, and great grandson of Federico Jose Maria Ronstadt, aims to explore the musical heritage of his family while presenting new and original material. Along with his band of Tucsonans, ‘The Company’, Peter paints a musical picture of the American Southwest by presenting music from the region, music from Mexico, collected favorites, songs of his father, and new songs that draw inspiration from all the elements of his upbringing.
Wednesday, July 29
Heather Hardy and The Lil' Mama Band
Heather Hardy and The Lil' Mama Band, featuring Alvin Blaine on guitar, Larry Lee Lerma on bass, and Dani Poce on drums. Heather Hardy is a Tucson-Based electric Violinist, Singer/Songwriter . She was inducted into the AZ Blues Hall Of Fame in 2002 and has been performing nationally and internationally for over 33 years.
Thursday, July 30
All American Girls, Women in Country
Heather Stricker, Chelsee Hicks, and Brianna Barnhart come together to celebrate the music of The Dixie Chicks! You'll hear songs like "Some Days You Gotta Dance," "Cowboy Take Me Away," "Goodbye Earl," along with a few surprises.
Wednesday, August 5
Folk Rock with The Rillito River Band
The Rillito River Band comprises long-time Tucsonans whose musical roots are steeped in rock n’ roll, folk-rock and folk music. Influences range from mariachi music to Cream, from James Taylor to The Cure, from The Beatles to Kris Kristofferson, from Van Morrison to The Eagles, all of whose songs you may hear at their performances along with a smattering of originals.
Thursday, August 6
Country Classics with Strait Country Band
This concert features the music of many of the biggest Country Stars to ever hit the airwaves, or perform on the stage of the Grand Old Opry: Ray Price, Marty Robbins, George Jones, Keith Whitley, Merle Haggard, Buck Owens Conway Twitty, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson and many more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.