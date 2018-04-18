At Live Theatre Workshop, there is not one bit of serious content as a competent cast romps through a silly story that evokes many a har-har-har.
“Women in Jeopardy,” a comedy by Wendy MacLeod, is about potential serial killers, middle-aged befuddlement and youthful have-not-a clue-ness and features a cast with a knack for finding fun.
Liz (Missie Scheffman), Jo (Annette Hillman) and Mary (Rhonda Hallquist) are gal pals who love wine and each other. All have supported each other through divorces, but Jo and and Mary are shocked when Liz brings a beau to their regular Tuesday wine fest, and not just because he was not invited. He’s weird. Very weird. Yeah, he may look a bit like Stephen King, but he actually more resembles one of King’s creepy creations. While Liz elaborates gleefully on her re-discovered sexual desire, her friends become convinced that this is not at all a good match. They’re not jealous, really, they agree; he just creeps them out. Oh, and he’s a dentist, and as strange fortune would have it, one of his hygienists has gone missing that same day.
It doesn’t take too long for the girls to jump to near-certain conviction that Dr. Weirdo is behind the abduction. When they find out that the questionably good doctor is taking Liz’s 19-year-old daughter camping, they conspire to nip that little venture in the bud. They try to enlist the efforts of the detective in charge, who bears an eerie resemblance to the most assuredly abducting dentist. When that effort seems to be a dead end (except that Mary and the detective seem to elicit a spark or two), into the hills the duo head, hopeful they will head off some deadly tomfoolery.
With Hallquist, Hillman and Scheffman, there is plenty of seasoned talent on display here. But the young’uns almost steal the show. Emily Gates as Amanda, Liz’s daughter, is a compact, full-bosomed vision of eye-rolling trouble, and Danny Quinones as Trenner is a ski-boarding young buck who mistakes Mary’s request to crash the camping trip to protect Amanda as a come-on from an older woman, an surprising proposition he is willing to give a shot. Quinones energizes each scene in which he takes part.
Richard Ivey also takes an impressive turn as both dentist and detective, a sort of Jekyll/Hyde thing. He’s taken some years away from LTW, but he proves himself a welcome veteran.
Director Roberto Guajardo tries his best to cover the rather long and tedious scene changes by charging sound designer Michael Martinez to find some appropriate music to rescue the pesky lulls. The play requires several settings, a tall order for almost any group, and Martinez comes up with some good stuff, though it doesn’t totally make up for the stuttering momentum. Ah, if only LTW had a revolving stage—I bet scene designer Richard Gremel would put it to good use. His kitchen set here is quite lovely.
This is all for fun and fun for all. Perhaps some characterizations might be a bit crisper, but that doesn’t take away too much from a comedy bonanza. ■
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.