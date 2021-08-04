Richard E. Nisbett has based his career around intellect, culture and how they influence each other. But for his latest publication, the social psychologist is turning the focus around. Released on his 80th birthday, Nisbett’s memoir “Thinking” is part academic autobiography and part personal history. It examines how perceptions and measurements of intelligence can change, as well as his personal work becoming one of the most cited social psychologists of the past century.
“Thinking” is structured geographically, following his life from a childhood in Texas to Columbia University, Yale University, Ann Arbor, and finally to Tucson. Throughout the decades, academic viewpoints on reasoning shifted, and Nisbett follows those changes while reporting on some of his own research.
As Nisbett explains in the book’s preface, he believes the consensus about intelligence that existed at the end of the 20th century placed too much importance on “heritability and too little on the environment, and utterly failed to recognize the importance of the interaction of genes with the
environment.”
By writing this memoir, do you feel you now have a better understanding of yourself and your own thinking, simply because you went through the process of putting it all out on paper?
I’m not sure it did, because I’ve always been an introspective type. I’m always asking myself what I’m doing, and what am I doing next, and if I’m doing the right thing. So I can’t say I learned too much about myself, but I did learn something about writing memoirs: The first thing you realize when you sit down to write a memoir is that it’s going to be a pack of lies. The persona who comes through seems like a really swell guy, and I’m not a bad person, but it’s always less than candid. I don’t think anyone can write a truly candid memoir. The other thing I realized is how easy it is to do. It was easy to get onto paper, but not all that easy to make it an attractive thing to read. That required work… There are two reasons people might want to read it. One is that the first quarter of the book is about an interesting childhood in the Southwest that might interest people in the Tucson area. The other is that it’s an introduction to social psychology, because I report my own research and the research of others that is interesting for one reason or another. So it’s a cheap and easy way to learn all about social psychology.
How do you think the general American’s thinking has changed over your lifetime?
Well, everyone thinks we’re getting dumber. That’s been true ever since Aristotle. But in fact, since 1945, average American IQ has gone up 18 points. That’s huge. That’s the difference between someone who might be a high school graduate and a physician. But what that shows, among other things, is that IQ isn’t the be-all end-all. There’s no way the average person today is enough smarter than the average person 70 years ago that they could all be a physician. But there’s certainly been an increase in intelligence, in understanding the world and comprehension and vocabulary. I’m not saying we got smarter than 18 points would imply, but we’ve certainly gotten smarter.
Speaking of IQ not being the be-all end-all, how do you feel about the recent trend of academic institutions no longer requiring standardized testing like the SAT?
I’m quite sympathetic to it. My guess is that most academics aren’t, but I happen to know something about SATs and IQ. SATs are certainly predictive of intelligence, and the correlations between an SAT score and an IQ score is very high. But although it’s a reasonable predictor of how well you’ll do in college, high school grades are just as good. And you get very little improvement if you go ahead and take the SAT as well. Mind you, somebody with a super high SAT score will look terrific in seminars, but there are also A-students who go on to have very productive lives and don’t have particularly high IQs.
How do you feel the internet has impacted our intelligence or thinking?
My guess is there’s been a leveling up, where people at the lower end of education have more access to education. However, I’ve gotten dumber, there’s no doubt about that. I don’t read books the way I used to. It’s too damn easy to turn on your computer, check your messages and go on forever like that. Most academics I know will tell you they don’t read books at anything like the rate they used to. And books make you smarter than someone’s online comments about whatever. I have a love/hate relationship with the internet, which I think is pretty typical. But as a writer, it’s fantastic. I’ve written stuff I never could have before, and have access to concepts I’ve never seen before. So from the standpoint of my scholarship, I may have gotten dumber, but I’m also more
productive.
What brought you to
Tucson?
I grew up in the desert mountains, and after a career up north, I wanted my desert back. I never guessed how beautiful the ones in Tucson could be, compared to the ones I grew up with in El Paso… We never intended to stay here during the summers for obvious reasons. But last year we got trapped because of COVID and it was the hottest summer ever, and discovered that it’s perfectly reasonable to be in Tucson in the summer, you just have to do all your stuff before 10 a.m.
“Thinking” by Richard E. Nisbett is published by Agora Books and available at multiple booksellers. For more information, visit
