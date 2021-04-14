Dozens of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures are on display at the Pima County fairgrounds this week.
But while they roar their terrible roars and gnash their terrible teeth, these dinosaurs are not flesh and blood but instead are robot duplicates that will amaze and delight fans of the giant reptiles.
Jurassic Quest has set up at the Pima County Fairgrounds through Sunday, April 18.
Visitors will see dozens of dinosaurs on the tour, including well-known favorites such as T-Rex and stegosaurus as well as more obscure dinos and other creatures such as giant ammonites (shelled creatures related to modern-day squids) on a drive-thru tour of the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods in the fairground’s parking lot. While the show is normally indoors, the Jurassic Quest team has adapted to the coronavirus pandemic by offering this outdoor tour that is accompanied by a half-hour YouTube audio performance that teaches guests about the various dinosaurs on display (and includes an undercurrent of danger as hosts such as “Dino” Dustin Baker search for a missing T-Rex.)
Among the fun facts you’ll learn: The velociraptor was much smaller than the creatures who appear in various Hollywood films. “I think Hollywood people just think ‘velociraptor’ just sounds so cool, so they take liberties,” Baker said.
The tours continue from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 15-16; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 17; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
