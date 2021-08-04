Honestly, what’s more psychedelic than a saguaro? They’re so wacky—all stretched out and groovy looking, holding their arms out ready to hug everyone. In honor of this vibe, the local and Lazaret is performing a psychedelic setlist among the saguaros at Catalina State Park. Lazaret likes to blend classic psychedelic rock with blues music and a bit of experimentation and improvisation. Pack a picnic and settle in for an evening at the foot of the beautiful Santa Catalinas. Nothing like an evening spent soaking up the music and scenery that make Tucson so great. 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road.
Kingfisher Bar & Grill Road Trip. One of the most whimsical parts of summer here in Tucson, if you ask us, is taking part in the Kingfisher’s “road trip” menu. They offer a different specialty menu at different times throughout the summer so you can feel like you’re eating specialty cuisine from different areas of the U.S. The Back East menu, offered through Aug. 7, includes lobster tails, crab salad, baked scrod and apple-dried cranberry slab pie. Then they’ll switch to their California/Hawaii menu from Aug. 10 to 21 and the Down South menu from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4. The Road Trip menu is offered along with the regular menu for both lunch and dinner, so you can bring a friend or partner even if they aren’t as adventurous about food as you are. Kingfisher hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. Reservations are required for dinner. Located at 2465 E Grant Road.
The Big Dipper: Calendar, Compass and Clock. If you haven’t had a chance to check out a show over at Red Herring Puppets yet, you’re missing out on a chance to be seriously blown away by just how much puppets can be works of art. This show explores both the science and folklore of the big dipper, pulling from the tales of ancient Greece, China and Nova Scotia. This award-winning professional puppet company located in the Tucson Mall is such a gem, and this show will delight kids and adults alike. 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 21 and 28. Red Herring Puppets, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 421. Only $8!
St. Philip’s Plaza Market. Even on the hottest days of summer, some things are worth going outside for. The St. Philip’s Plaza Market is one of them. Strolling beneath the trees, past fountains and beautiful works of art, is nothing less than idyllic. Are you looking for handwoven socks? Incredible Greek or Turkish cuisine? Some new plants to spruce up your home or garden? A beautiful pair of handmade earrings? They’ve got you covered. It’s a lovely experience even if you don’t buy anything, but if you do, you get to carry around that warm “I supported local business” feeling for the rest of the day. 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays at St. Philip’s Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell.
