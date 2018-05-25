Those who’ve had the pleasure of watching this sequel are sure to be asked by friends and family; “Is ‘Deadpool 2’ as good as the original?” My unequivocal answer is “Yes, absolutely.”
Others could easily argue that “Deadpool 2” is more enjoyable than the 2016 Ryan Reynolds’ crowd-pleaser.
With a similar gambit for crude (but clever) fun, “Deadpool 2” picks up close to where the fast-paced storyline left off two years ago, with Wade Wilson (Reynolds) and his eye-candy girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) wanting to grow their relationship.
A blistering start only accelerates throughout “Deadpool 2” as a nice touch of returning characters such as taxi driver Dopinder and Wade’s bartender BFF “Weasel” seamlessly blend in with newcomers like Domino (Zazie Beetz) and a revenge seeking Cable (Josh Brolin). Combined, an impressive force for good delivers near non-stop laughs and action-packed entertainment.
The overwhelming success of “Deadpool 2” can be traced to a trio of accomplished writers (that includes Reynolds) injecting lewd one-liners and a masterful job by director David Leitch (“John Wick”) to continue clearing the high-bar set by the original. For instance, the Brad Pitt stuntman turned filmmaker Leitch skillfully breaks down the film’s fourth wall for viewers several times—allowing us to catch Deadpool’s offhand comments about the film.
Comic book and Marvel fans are witnessing the historic transformation of actor Ryan Reynolds into the 24/7 persona of Deadpool. Like Robert Downey Jr.’s complete and total embrace of Tony Stark’s Iron Man character on- and off-set, Reynolds caters his superhero image to fans everywhere on his social media Twitter account @VancityReynolds.
Reynolds may be only one of only a handful of actors able to pull this role off as effectively and effortlessly as he does. His comfort in the Deadpool action figure role is more apparent in this film, with his self-deprecating humor written into the part and ease to which he interacts with the other characters such as Colossus (Stefan Kapicic).
“Deadpool 2” provides the audience with no drop-off from the original, continuing the successful, raunchy and hilarious delivery in this sequel. The assembled X-Force team is a formidable collection of talent except during windy conditions.
No one, from Jared Kushner to the X-Men’s “Logan” is exempt from one-liners and zany put-downs. Likewise, the ’80s and ’90s soundtrack with pop culture references brings laughter from an ensemble that never takes itself too seriously. Several cameo appearances will keep viewers guessing through the multiple post-credit scenes. The only F-word you’ll remember is Fun. Thank you, Canada.
Grade: A
Patrick King is a resident of Tucson and writer for the Reel Brief movie blog at reelbrief.com. Email him at reelbriefmoviereviews@mail.com.
