THEATER
Sunday, July 21
• Watch talented hopefuls compete for their chance to be discovered on the Gaslight Music Hall stage at the semi-finals of Oro Valley’s Got Talent Competition with cash prizes and local celebrity judges. Details: 2 and 6 p.m.; Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road; $15; 529-1000 or gaslightmusichall.com.
Thursday to Sunday through July 21
• Enjoy a performance of the Rogue Theatre presentation of Middletown with metaphysical musings on life and death bubbling up from “common folk” on contemporary streets. Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 300 E. University Blvd., Suite 150; $38; 551-2053.
Thursday and Saturday, July 25 and 27
• Catch a performance of the comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games at She Kills Monsters presented by the Arizona Theatre Company in partnership with Inspire Connect Create Teen Conservatory. Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. Saturday; Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.; $12, $10 students; 622-2823 or arizonatheatre.org.
Friday, July 26
• Laugh along with Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley about the craziness that comes with being a mom while you take a short respite from the hard job of parenting at I Mom So Hard - Mom’s Night Out: Round II. Details: 8 p.m.; Casino del Sol AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road; $20-$80; 800-344-9435.
• Laugh out loud at the raw, real-life comedy of Felipe Esparza at his Bad Hambre Tour. Details: 8 p.m.; Diamond Center, Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $25-$35 (over 18 only); startickets.com.
Friday to Saturday, July 26-27
• Enjoy a performance of award-winning Matilda The Musical about an extraordinary girl who seeks to change her own destiny presented by the Arizona Theatre Company in partnership with Inspire Connect Create Teen Conservatory. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.; $12, $10 students; 622-2823 or arizonatheatre.org.
Saturday, July 27
• Check out the chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm of Australia’s hottest export Thunder From Down Under for the ultimate girls’ night out. Details: 8 p.m.; Diamond Center, Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $25-$30 (over 18 only); startickets.com.
Friday to Sunday through July 28
• Catch a performance of local award-winning playwright Gavin Kayner’s Identity Crisis about a man suffering from retrograde amnesia admitted to a care home struggling to regain his memory while confronting the other residents each dealing with their own identity crisis. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. 5th Ave.; $20 (cash or check only); 780-7476 or 400-0181.
Tuesday to Sunday through Aug. 25
• Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon at the summer melodrama Space Trek. Details: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday; Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.; $22.95; $12.95 children; 886-9428.
MUSIC
Thursday, July 18
• Enjoy the jazz entertainment series presented by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance featuring Parisian musician Gabriel Naïm Amor this week at the Lookout Bar and Grill. Details: 5-7 p.m.; Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa; 245 E. Ina Road; free admission; saaca.org.
Friday, July 19
• Don’t miss the one-of-a-kind production that brings back your favorite classic standards at Dream Lover, A Tribute to Bobby Darin starring Robert Shaw with his swingin’ live band. Details: 6 p.m.; Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road; $30; 529-1000 or gaslightmusichall.com.
• Check out the Friday Night Live! Jazz Concert Series with The Muffulettas. Details: 7:30 p.m.; Main Gate Square, University Blvd. between Euclid and Park Avenues; free admission; 622-8613 or maingatesquare.com.
Saturday, July 20
• Enjoy ABBAFAB – Tribute to Abba at a multimedia production with some of the greatest music produced in the 70s and 80s featuring vocalists and musicians who have toured the world as solo artists and band members. Details: 7:30 p.m.; DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive; $30; 825-2818.
• Rock the night away with the award-winning multi-platinum group Bell Biv DeVoe - Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins and Ron DeVoe who have been bridging the gap between rhythm & blues and hip-hop music for more than 25 years. Details: 8 p.m.; Diamond Center, Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $30-$50; startickets.com.
Daily through July 21
• Enjoy musical magic at the Sizzling Summer Sounds Cabaret Series presented by the Invisible Theatre featuring Aretha – Long Live the Queen with Crystal Stark and Khris Dodge on July 17-18; Crooners! with Joe Bourne and Armen Dirtadean and Daniel “Sly” Slipetsky on July 19; and The Living Room Sessions with Ann Hampton Callaway and John Bucchino on July 20-21. Details: 7:30 p.m.; Carriage House, 125 S. Arizona Ave.; $35; 882-9721 or invisibletheatre.com.
Monday, July 22
• Enjoy a salute to swing, jazz and blues from the Golden Era of Song at Swing Show featuring a New Orleans-style band along with singers and dancers. Details: 6 p.m.; Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.; $22.95; 886-9428.
Wednesday, July 24
• Enjoy the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music Summer Series Concert featuring the rare pairing of the acoustic Spanish guitar with China’s zither-like instrument the guzheng performed by Bin Hu Guitar and Jing Xia. Details: 7 p.m.; UA Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road; $30, $10 students; 577-3769 or arizonachambermusic.org.
Thursday, July 25
• Don’t miss the multi-megamillion-selling rock band Styx who has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage and added a new chapter to its never-ending success story. Details: 7:30 p.m.; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $40-$120; ticketmaster.com.
Sunday, July 28
• Listen to St. Andrew’s Bach Society’s presentation of Bach Without Borders performed by flute virtuoso Sasha Lipay. Details: 2 p.m.; Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams; $15, $10 students; 808-2122 or standrewsbach.org.
• Rock on with Chicago whose lifetime achievements include a Grammy Award, multiple American Music Awards and Billboard Magazines Top 100 artists of all time with hits spanning five decades. Details: 7:30 p.m.; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $50-$120; ticketmaster.com.
Wednesday, July 31
• Sit back and savor your favorite songs from arguably the most influential folk musicians of our time at Homeward Bound – A Tribute to Simon and Garfunkel as Mike Yarema and Walker Foard share stories about the songs and will help transport you to a magical time in music, poetry and history. Details: 7:30 p.m.; DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive; $25; 825-2818.
Thursdays through Aug. 1
• Relive those rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s at the one-of-a-kind Golden Oldies Rock and Roll Review. Details: 6 p.m.; Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road; $23.95; 529-1000 or gaslightmusichall.com.
CLASSES & PROGRAMS
Saturday, July 20
• Beat the Arizona heat and enjoy a family-friendly outing at Cool Summer Nights with weekly themes and activities featuring Explore Outdoors this week and learn from partners Sky Island Alliance, Coronado Outdoors, Saguaro National Park and others. Details: 5-10 p.m.; Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road; $16.95-$21.95, $8.95 children; 883-2702.
Monday, July 22
• Celebrate the Western National Park Association’s 81st anniversary. Details: 1 p.m.; National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Drive; free; 622-6014.
• See the unique landscape and history of the U.S. through the eyes of traveler David Kroese at The Centennial: A Journey Through America’s National Park System. Details: 2 p.m.; National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Drive; free but reservations required; 622-6014.
Saturdays through Aug. 17
• Enjoy summer’s cooler evening temperatures at the zoo’s Summer Safari Saturday Nights featuring live music, games and activities for all ages. Details: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays; Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Ct.; $8.50-$10.50, $6.50 children; 791-3204.
OUTDOORS
Friday, July 19
• Explore Mt. Lemmon with a 5-mile Guided Hike by Sabino Canyon volunteer naturalists to a rocky overlook with a 1200-foot elevation gain. Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Box Camp Trailhead, Catalina Hwy. milepost 21.9; free; 749-8700.
CHILDREN
Friday to Sunday, July 19-28
• Let the fun begin as the Loft Cinema unleashes cinematic excitement at the Loft Kids Fest featuring free films and popcorn. Details: 10 a.m., encore screenings at 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays; 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.; free; 795-0844 or loftcinema.org.
FILM
Saturday, July 20
• Examine the fascinating human history of California’s Channel Islands at the film West of the West: Tales from California’s Channel Islands, Part 2: Settlers. Details: noon and 2 p.m.; National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Drive; free but reservations required; 622-6014.
• Bring a chair or a blanket for Drive-In Movies on the Driving Range with this month’s feature The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part on the giant, inflatable outdoor screen. Details: sunset; Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive; free; orovalleyaz.gov.
• Bring the kids to the Free Dive-In Movie in Marana with month’s feature A Dog’s Way Home. Details: 7:45 p.m.; Ora Mae Harn Park Pool; 13250 N. Lon Adams Road; free admission; maranaaz.gov.
Wednesday, July 24
• Learn the story of two startlingly different civilizations and the collision between them at the film Geronimo and the Apache Resistance. Details: noon and 2 p.m.; National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Drive; free but reservations required; 622-6014.
