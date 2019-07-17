Prepare to raise a glass (or a few) and celebrate the culinary spirit of Southern Arizona, the World Margarita Championship returns to Tucson next month.
Held at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa, the 14th annual competition is presented by Tucson Originals Restaurants and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. The competition will feature a wide array of cocktail creations and food pairings served by chefs, restaurateurs and mixologists from across the region.
The event will also feature live music, art installations and a raffle with prizes donated by the community and event partners.
“The participants at the World Margarita Championship go beyond a simple, classic margarita and transform them into masterpieces,” said Mat Cable, Events Chair of Tucson Original Restaurants, in a statement. “Using inspiration from local ingredients, stunning garnishes, great tequila, and Southwest flair, these inspired drinks are elevated into true works of art.”
Attendees will vote for their favorite servings, and a team of “local celebrity judges” will also award one of over 20 restaurants with the title of “Best Margarita.”
Tickets and more information can be found online at saaca.org/worldmargarita.html or over the phone at 797-3959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.