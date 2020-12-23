Editor’s Note: With COVID-19 widespread and the holiday season upon us, we’re looking at safe ways to shop local for some last-minute gifts rather than guiding you to live, in-person events this week.
Tucson Meet Yourself Online Marketplace. Tucson Meet Yourself might be most famous for its food, but it is also usually home to a wide array of artists and other makers—particularly Indigenous ones. The first-ever TMY online marketplace will feature artists who have been demonstrating on the pavilion for years, like Mata Ortiz potter Porfirio Mora and Congolese seamstress Charlotte Nsabaka. From Tohono O’odham pottery to Navajo beadwork, from Turkish Ebru to Yaqui Pascola masks, you’ll find tons of beautiful work to buy as holiday gifts or to treat yourself to. Shop online through Jan. 1. tucson-meet-yourself.square.site
Downtown Tucson gift card. Let’s be honest: Sometimes gift cards are a convenient cop-out, for the nephew you don’t know all that well, your kids’ teacher you’ve only met over Zoom, or the coworker you don’t even really like. But when it gives the recipient the chance to support local businesses and treat themselves to something handmade, yummy or super comfy, then it’s kind of the perfect gift, actually. The gift card is good at dozens of businesses, including restaurants, boutiques, galleries and other services, and can be purchased in any denomination from $10 to $500. See downtowntucson.org/dine-and-shop/gift-card to purchase and for a full list of participating businesses.
MSA Annex. Ah, to take a leisurely stroll through the shops at the MSA Annex, without worrying about masks or the crowds of people. It’s a far-out thing to imagine right now, we know, but we hope it will be a possibility again sometime in the near future. For now, consider making a quick stop in to one of the boutiques or stores on site. There’s the local handmade furniture at Mesa, the bikes and accessories at Transit Cycle and the cute clothes and home goods at Avenue Boutique, for starters. You should be able to check off the last few people on your list here. mercadodistrict.com.
