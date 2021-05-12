Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art Exhibit. You might not always think about Marine Corps members as artists, but, of course, artists take many shapes. This traveling exhibit by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and National Museum of the Marine Corps features 36 works of art by 15 combat artists, focusing on Marine Corps service from immediately after the Vietnam War through to more recent years. It’s traveling across the country until mid-2023, and will be at the Pima Air & Space Museum for a few months. You don’t want to miss it before it leaves at the end of August. On display at the Pima Air and Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Included with museum admission.
The Loft Reopens! It’s been almost 14 months since Tucson’s most beloved movie theater stopped doing indoor screenings, and now they’re back! “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” is first on the roster, and tells the story behind the creation of the children’s TV show. It made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and now it gets to make its Tucson premiere here. For now, they’re only doing screenings in the Loft’s main auditorium, seating capacity is reduced, mask-wearing is mandatory and seating must be reserved. And if that’s what it takes to get back into a movie theater, watching the lights dim and holding a popcorn container in your lap, sign us up! The Loft, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. GA is $7.50 for matinee and $10 for evening. See loftcinema.org for more details on other showtimes.
Tempera Paintings of Ted DeGrazia. In a crazy, unpredictable world, one thing we can rely on is tempera paintings. This techniques involves colored pigments mixed with a binder—traditionally egg yolk. And they’re super long-lasting: There are tempera paintings intact from the first century AD. Come check out DeGrazia’s unique twist on this ancient medium, which he explored in 1959 and 1960. As usual, he has a way of bringing images to life with his use of color and brushstrokes. This exhibit is on display through Sept. 1 at the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and adult admission is $8.
