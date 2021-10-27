Get out and enjoy the third annual Together We Ride Poker Run on Oct. 30.
This event goes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will support the Marana Police Department and the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation, also known as SALEF. Motorcycles, off-road vehicles and car clubs are welcome to register.
The Halloween-themed ride starts at the Marana Police department at 11555 West Civic Center Drive. Participants are encouraged to decorate their ride as well for this fun event.
There will be cash prizes for the high hand, low hand and wild card hand. Registered participants get to enjoy a gorgeous route, poker card, lunch, goody bag and ride pin, all provided by the registration fee. Those who sign up after Oct. 18 will have the option of purchasing an event T-shirt for $15 dollars.
The event will also feature live music and entertainment in addition to a raffle and silent auction.
SALEF has been supporting Southern Arizona law enforcement since 2003. The nonprofit organization helps raise funds for equipment and other needs that are outside the annual budget of the Marana Police Department and other Tucson-area law enforcement agencies.
SALEF Executive Director Bonnie Faircloth has been involved in the planning and organizing for this weekend’s poker run.
“We put on this event to help with organizing and fundraising for law-enforcement for critical life-saving equipment and training opportunities for our partnering agencies if they need it,” Faircloth said. “If any of them need something that their budget does not cover, we step in if it aligns with SALEF’s mission and help them.”
Funds can also go to support and develop partnerships and programs that engage with the local community. The goal is to help support public safety by working with the county and other local jurisdictions to help with funding issues as they unexpectedly arise. SALEF has a dedicated volunteer board that works to put on several events each year.
Marana Police Department Lt. Tim Brunenkant, a 26-year veteran of the town’s force, serves as a liaison to SALEF.
“When the Marana Police Department joined SALEF in 2017, we knew we wanted to do a different fundraising event,” Brunenkant said. “One thing we realized is a Poker Run hadn’t been done. We did the first one that year and have been doing it ever since.”
Check-in for vehicles begins at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the ride with the route drive beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The entry fee is $25 per vehicle and $15 for the first passenger. Same-day event sign-up is available with a slightly higher vehicle entrance fee of $30. Those who cannot participate in the ride can still provide support as a sponsor. Anyone who wants to learn more about this option can email bonnie@soazlef.org.
For more information on the poker run, check out the SALEF event website at soazlef.org/events.
