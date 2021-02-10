Editor’s Note: With COVID-19 still widespread, we’re looking at events you can enjoy from home or outdoors this week.
Best of the Northwest. This week is your last chance to vote in the Best of the Northwest, our annual poll detailing our readers’ favorite local businesses, restaurants, artists, recreation and more. We’ve already received more than 10,000 votes! Voting officially ends Thursday, Feb. 11. After we calculate all the votes in more than 100 categories, be sure to look out for the Best of the Northwest edition in March! For more information, visit tucsonlocalmedia.com and click on the Best of the Northwest banner.
Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum events. This local historical museum is hosting a series of events, both online and in-person for the coming weeks. To begin, the Presidio museum’s outdoor walking tours are continuing on Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. These two-and-a-half mile tours go through downtown where you can learn about Tucson’s fascinating history and see some architectural gems. Masks and social distancing are required. Guide will be on a microphone to support social distancing. In addition, the Presidio museum’s Salon & Saloon Lecture Series has gone virtual. This month’s topic is Naiche: The Last Hereditary Chief of the Chiricahua Apache, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by Bill Cavaliere, president of the Cochise County Historical Society. This lecture will go over Naiche,who unexpectedly rose to the position of chief in 1876 with the sudden passing of his older brother. For more information, visit tucsonpresidio.com
The Loft Cinema. Tucson’s arthouse cinema is making their open-air screenings romantic for Valentine’s Day weekend, so you can take our significant other out to a movie, but still stay safe. On Saturday, Feb. 13, the Loft is screening “True Romance,” a road movie that is part crime, part romance, starring Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette as lovers on the wrong side of the law. On Sunday, Feb. 14, they are screening “When Harry Met Sally.” What more is there to say about this romance classic? Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan’s friendly relationship wavers and shifts as the years pass. The Loft’s Open Air Cinema presentation will take place outdoors in the Loft’s parking lot. $25. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. For more information, visit loftcinema.org.
