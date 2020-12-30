Editor’s Note: With COVID-19 widespread and the holiday season upon us, we’re looking at safe ways to continue supporting local shops rather than guiding you to live, in-person events this week.
Downtown Tucson gift card. Let’s be honest: Sometimes gift cards are a convenient cop-out, for the nephew you don’t know all that well, your kids’ teacher you’ve only met over Zoom, or the coworker you don’t even really like. But when it gives the recipient the chance to support local businesses and treat themselves to something handmade, yummy or super comfy, then it’s kind of the perfect gift, actually. The gift card is good at dozens of businesses, including restaurants, boutiques, galleries and other services, and can be purchased in any denomination from $10 to $500. See downtowntucson.org/dine-and-shop/gift-card to purchase and for a full list of participating businesses.
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. There were few industries hit harder this year than the performing arts. Luckily, SAACA works to create, sustain and preserve local art. You can support SAACA by becoming a member, which gets you access to their member only events and exhibitions. Or, you can simply visit their website and see all their listings of local art, many of which are available online. For more information, visit saaca.org.
The Scented Leaf. Don’t you just love living in a city that has a tea house? During the summer (at least the normal summers), there’s nothing like stopping in to get one of your favorite iced teas on tap. But, if you ask me, wintertime is the best time for tea. Treat a loved one to the Scented Leaf’s Holiday Sampler, a set of loose leaf teas including apple cinnamon, chai and Earl Grey crème. Or just get them one kind of tea you know they’ll love, plus some tea filters to go along with it. If you’re really not sure, you can never go wrong with a gift card. They’re running some sweet December sales, too: 20 percent off your entire order, and 25 percent off e-gift cards! thescentedleaf.com.
