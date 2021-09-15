Tributes at the Gaslight Music Hall. Oro Valley’s Gaslight Music Hall is continuing their indoor concerts with a series of tribute shows this weekend in a variety of styles. On Friday, Sept. 17, the Music Hall is hosting a “vintage rock dance party” featuring music from the 60s through 80s, including The Beatles, The Doors, The Monkees, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Dwight Yoakam and more all performed by Tucson band Shell Shock. On Saturday, Sept. 18, The Thompsons ( will perform as hall-of-famers Roy Orbison and Van Morrison, singing hits like “Pretty Woman,” “Brown-eyed Girl,” “Cryin’,” and “Wild Night.” There will also be guest appearances from Gaslight favorites. Finally, on Sunday, Sept. 19, tribute band Taylor Made will be playing the songs of James Taylor. The Gaslight Music Hall is currently instituting limited-capacity seating, and highly suggest wearing masks when not eating or drinking and when walking around the theater. 13005 N. Oracle Road #165.
Movies on the Lawn. The Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center is hosting more family movies on the lawn this weekend. Movies are displayed on a large inflatable screen and are free to the public. This week they’re playing the new Disney movie “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which is about — go figure — an epic adventure involving the last dragon in the land. Saturday, Sept. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N La Canada Dr.
Historic Canoa Ranch tours. Have you ever paid a visit to the Raúl M. Grijalva Canoa Ranch Conservation Park? It’s 4,800 acres of land listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including hiking trails, a lake and a pollinator garden. And lucky for us, it reopened to the public earlier this month! They’re even doing guided tours every Saturday again. On these, interpretive guides share their knowledge about the history of the ranch and take visitors inside the buildings. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through October. 5375 I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley. $5.
