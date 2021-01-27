Editor’s Note: With COVID-19 still widespread, we’re looking at events you can enjoy from home or outdoors this week.
The Loft Cinema Events. The Loft Cinema is keeping busy with multiple events this week, both virtual and in-person. The Loft is serving as a satellite screen for the Sundance Film Festival, meaning multiple movies from the famous independent film festival are premiering in their parking lot. This week includes “Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It,” a documentary about Puerto Rican actress and singer Rita Moreno, famous for her roles in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “West Side Story.” This premiere on Friday, Jan. 29 includes a Q&A with local Hispanic women of influence, such as Tucson mayor Regina Romero. But if you don’t feel like watching a film in their parking lot, the Loft is also streaming new films from their website, such as “Some Kind of Heaven,” a documentary about life inside one of America’s largest retirement communities; and “My Little Sister,” Switzerland’s official submission to this year’s Academy Awards about a former playwright, her terminally ill actor brother, and their plan to bring him back to the stage. For more information, visit loftcinema.org
Drive-in Concerts. The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley is keeping busy with a series of socially distanced concerts, where you can enjoy dinner and a show from your car. On Thursday, Jan. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., they’re celebrating the music and hits of Neil Diamond as sung by Gaslight favorite David Fanning. On Friday, Feb. 5, Kevin Sterner and the Strait Country Band are celebrating the man who has more Number One Hits than any artist in music history: George Strait. You are welcome to sit in the bed of your truck or put out your own chairs in your spot and in front of your vehicle. Masks must be worn at all times when leaving your personal parking spot. $35. For more information, visit gaslightmusichall.com
Oro Valley Photography Competition. The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance and the Town of Oro Valley are hosting a photography competition that encourages locals to capture “the essence of Oro Valley.” Photographers don’t have to be Oro Valley residents, but the photos must be taken within the town limits. Subjects can include the natural landscape, wildlife, the city, people, arts and community of Oro Valley. The deadline for submitting entries is Monday, March 8. Cash prizes included for winning photos. For more information, visit aaca.org/OroValleyPhotographyCompetition
