National Trails Day Night Hike. Now that it’s getting so hot daytime is basically just for hiding inside, the Town of Oro Valley is celebrating National Trails Day with a family-friendly “flashlight hike.” The event will take place at Catalina State Park during the evening, hiking to Dripping Springs along the Sutherland trail. Arrive at Catalina State Park by 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, because boots will be on the trails at 7 p.m. This is a family friendly hike for individuals 8 years and up. Pre-registration is required at PlayOV.com. This is also the first activity for Oro Valley Men’s Health month. Water and a flashlight are required.
Hacienda Del Sol Pop Up Drive Through Sculpture Show. It’s exciting to be re-entering a time in our lives when we can attend events where we actually leave our cars, because it’s safe to be near other people. But it’s unfortunate that we are also re-entering a time in our lives (summer) where we’d really rather not leave our air-conditioned cars. That makes this art display at Hacienda Del Sol a perfect fit for our lives right now. Just drive through the front entrance of the resort and follow the signage to see a gorgeous array of featured art displays—all against a background of lovely desert scenery. On display through Sunday, June 13. Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road. Free.
Paint Night in the Park. Come relax at the Marana Heritage River Park Barn and become the artist you never knew you were. The Town of Marana’s Parks and Rec hosts a monthly paint night, and the next event is this Thursday, May 27. No experience necessary. This instructor-led class will take you stroke by stroke, painting your very own picture. Registration will include 16x20 canvas and supplies to paint. Coaches, Instructors, Parents, and Spectators are requested to wear cloth face coverings over their mouths and nose while at programs. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27. 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive. $30 for residents and $37.50 for non-residents. For more information and to register, visit maranaaz.gov/town-calendar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.