Perhaps my definition of scary movies is different than most. I enjoy suspenseful music to describe approaching danger on-screen. I prefer characters placed in harm’s way either by choice or completely unaware of their surroundings and pending peril. Together, a gripping armchair thriller unfolds for two hours, and I leave the theater satisfied and ready for my blood pressure to return to normal.
Aside from the massively popular science fiction fan base, the horror genre is one of the movie industry’s most faithful and supportive groups of box office ticket buyers. I count myself as a card-carrying member and fan of both longstanding film productions. Mysteriously, it seems movie critics have recently lost touch of what constitutes scary fun for loyal moviegoers.
Now with the newly released and overhyped yawner “Hereditary” billed by Rolling Stones’ film critic Pete Travers as “the scariest movie of 2018,” movie fans are misguided into theaters only to be severely disappointed. Unbelievably, Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gave “Hereditary” an astonishing 93 percent positive rating from the professional movie critics.
Film critics can get it wrong. I know, my in-box is full of disgruntled emails. But how they got this horror narrative so messed up is troublesome. Mr. Travers, if you want to see this year’s scariest movie, go see “A Quiet Place.” That film captures superb horror filmmaking at its finest. The music. The scenes you see and the scenes you only can imagine. A soundtrack that moves the audience to the edge of their theater seats.
“Hereditary” is sick shell game of timid witchcraft that never makes the viewer jump or even slightly squeeze their chair’s armrest. It’s a hodgepodge of wasted hallucinations, seances, a character struggling to breathe and confusing curses placed on people with so many other issues on their plate it may be deemed a refreshing change for them.
The story of a family with a history of mental illness gets blurred when the matriarch mother/grandmother dies, and bad events unfold for the surviving household members. Unfortunately, the pace of “Hereditary” is too slow for us to truly invest in their problems.
Missing from “Hereditary” are the gotcha moments of suspense to draw us into their demise. Instead, the painfully slow reveal catches us looking at our watches an hour into the film. A fight or flee moment that should be taking place on-screen instead plays out in our movie theater seat. I’d recommend passing on “Hereditary.” For those wanting to see a classic scary movie, go see “A Quiet Place” from earlier this year or one of 2016’s two surprise nail biters: “Lights Out” or “The Shallows.”
Grade: D
Patrick King is a resident of Tucson and writer for the Reel Brief movie blog at reelbrief.com. Email him at reelbriefmoviereviews@mail.com.
