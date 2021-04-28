Several of Tucson’s best known restaurants will soon be opening satellite eateries in Oro Valley and Marana this summer and helping establish the northwest as a new culinary hub in the suburbs of the City of Gastronomy.
Upscale Mexican street food, Thai street food and homemade Asian noodles are coming to Oro Valley, while one of the Old Pueblo’s most favorite Mexican restaurants will soon be mixing up tableside salsa in Marana.
Thai street food masters Tuk Tuk Thai will be opening their second location on May 8 at 12125 N. Oracle Road, suite 169 in the Oro Valley Marketplace, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The menu is expected to feature all the favorites Tuk Tuk Thai’s Campbell Avenue location offers, such as Pad Thai Street Style with Shrimp and Khao Soi Chicken. While most of the items on their menu are on the spicy side, Tuk Tuk Thai has plenty of flavorful options that won’t set your mouth ablaze. Make sure to save room for the fried banana ice cream or the mango sticky rice. To check out Tuk Tuk Thai’s menu, go to tuktukthai2990.com.
Noodleholics is also expected to open their second location in Oro Valley’s Plaza Escondida at 7850 N. Oracle Road. If you’re not familiar with their original spot on Grant Road, Noodleholics is known for their fantastic Guilin and Guangzhou dishes made with from-scratch wheat noodles or thin Guilin rice noodles. While a grand opening date has not been announced, expect this place to open its doors sometime in May. For more information, check out noodleholics.com.
Fans of Mexican street food will be happy to know Seis Kitchen is opening their third location at 9740 N. Oracle Road by July. This award-winning restaurant offers some of the best tacos in the southwest and while they feature cooking styles from six different regions in Mexico, everything is locally sourced and super fresh. First timers to Seis Kitchen can’t go wrong with their award-winning poc chuc loaded with achiote-marinated grilled chicken or their nachos grande topped with Cochinita Pibil pork and black beans. If you can’t wait until the restaurant’s summer opening, stop by their other locations in Mercado San Agustin and Joesler Village. Find out more at seiskitchen.com.
Guadalajara Grill is also planning to open a new third eatery, called Guadalajara’s, in the former Village Inn at 5955 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive by July. While the location—and menu—will be smaller than the restaurant’s other sites, Guadalajara’s will still feature many from-scratch dishes Tucsonans know and love, as well as fresh salsa made right at your table. In addition to serving lunch and dinner, the new location plans to offer a daily Mexican style brunch with mouth-watering options like carne asada and eggs or churro waffles and tres leches pancakes on Sundays. For those who may be looking for employment, Guadalajara’s is also hosting a job fair at the new location on Wednesday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, check out ggrill.com
