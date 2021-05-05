Old Pueblo Playwrights 30th Annual New Play Festival. One of the silver linings to the pandemic is how many forms of art are now available to enjoy online, from home. Throughout May, enjoy some thought-provoking literary theater for free! Both monologues and multi-character scripts, all written by Tucson authors and which tie in themes related to the pandemic and marital fidelity, will be performed in staged readings. The monologues are “Quarantine Poem,” “Confronting Delusions of Self-Sufficiency” and “The Letter.” One-acts are Nana and Paige and Zoom Intervention. No tickets or reservations needed: Just tune into the Old Pueblo Playwrights YouTube channel anytime throughout May to view the selections.
Art Institute Spring Student Exhibit. Are you familiar with the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Art Institute? This show is a good way to get familiar! The show includes more than 50 original pieces by the Art Institute’s students, in mediums including mosaic, oil, scratchboard and photography. Each of them aims to reflect and interpret the unique beauty of the Southwest desert. The show also features portfolios from two Nature Certificate Graduates, Scott Adams and Karen Nealon. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. On display through May 16. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Art Institute, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Entrance to exhibit included with museum admission.
Buccaneers of the Caribbean (or “Don’t Touch Me Booty!”). You can always count on the Gaslight Theatre for a good night out and a big belly laugh. In this outdoor show, follow the crew of the Esmerelda on their journey to find a hidden treasure. Of course, along the way, they battle, brawl and get into all sorts of antics. You can order pizza, popcorn and drinks when you buy your tickets, or once you’re on site (and you can also order extra goodies when you’re on site). Enjoy the show from your car, or check out the new festival seating, with sanitized chairs and tables in the first three rows. Showing at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays through June 6. The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway.
