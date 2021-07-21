Queen of the Night. She’s also called La Reina de La Noche, or the Night Blooming Cereus, or in Latin, Peniocereus greggii. This cactus looks like a sad, dead stick all year long, and then bursts into beautiful bloom in the early months of summer. With 400 of them onsite, Tohono Chul possesses the largest private collection of this plant in the world—some of which were growing in the area already and some which were donated over the years. And they’re part of such a cool little ecosystem, too, sustained by tuberous roots below and pollinated by Hawk Moths above. Tohono Chul’s current entry gallery is focused completely an artwork related to this gorgeous little lady. On display through July 25, so don’t miss it! Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Daily. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. $15 adults, with discounts for seniors, military, students and children.
The Things We Keep. What are some of the things you keep? The objects that have made it through spring cleaning, moves, you reading “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” and everything in-between? The newest exhibit at the Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art features selections from Swiss-born, Tucson-based artist Olivier Mosset. Artworks, books and other ephemera from his globetrotting career invite us to think about the emotional reasons behind the items we hold onto. The North Galleries hold books, brochures, invitations and posters, while the South Gallery features monochrome paintings and prints. Audio pieces play throughout. On display through Sept. 5 at MOCA, 265 S. Church Ave. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is currently free!
Once Upon This Time. So, fairy tales are unrealistic for a lot of reasons, right? Like, how did Rapunzel’s hair get that long when her mean witch guardian probably wasn’t even providing her with any sulfate-free shampoo or leave-in conditioner? Cinderella seriously had no qualms about wearing a shoe made of GLASS to a late-night dance party? But what if fairy tales took place in the modern world of cellphones and social media? They’d likely be even more untenable. That’s the premise of this show at Live Theatre Workshop, the first show for children and children at heart to open in the new dedicated indoor Children’s Theatre! You’ll be cracking up at this tale, featuring six actors playing more than 40 roles. 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays from July 16 to Aug. 1. Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $12 adults, $10 kids.
Humane Society of Southern Arizona Thrift Store now open. Oh, bless the abundance of thrift stores in Tucson. We’re very excited for the HSSA thrift store, which is moving to its permanent home this weekend! Those who thrift regularly know it to be a top-notch experience, but there’s something extra special about knowing your money is going to such a good, local cause. 1010 S. Wilmot Road.
