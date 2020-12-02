Green Things Poinsettia Festival. Foothills nursery Green Things is celebrating the holidays with 25,000 poinsettia plants and an array of craft activities. Their inaugural Poinsettia Festival lasts every day through December 24, and is free and open to the public. Throughout the next month, the public can walk through Green Things’ 20 poinsettia greenhouses and learn how they grow their crops. 35% of poinsettia purchases can be donated to the Tucson Botanical Gardens and other local non-profit partners. Green Things’ and Zocalo Plaza’s upcoming craft classes include painting a terracotta pot for your poinsettia, holiday planting classes and succulent plant bowl arranging. All customers are asked to wear masks and keep a six-foot distance from each other. Green Things is located at 3384 E. River Road. For more information, visit greenthingsaz.com
Pop Up @ Pop Cycle. Tucson has such a wonderful sense of community. It’s cheesy and maybe that sentence reads as cliché, but it’s simple and it’s true. This is one of the times of year where that sense of community is usually most evident, with an abundance of fairs featuring local makers and artists. In lieu of some of the bigger ones, like the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair, Pop Cycle is hosting some locals out front of their shop every Saturday. Meet some artists and pick up the perfect holiday gifts right from the sort. Monster Booty Threads, Juju & Moxie, Cactus Cloud and Marcy Ellis are just some of the featured artists. Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 12. Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave.
Sweeten the Deal. Looking to buy an original piece of art without breaking the bank? In celebration of the holiday season, the staff at the Wilde Meyer Gallery are curating a show of their favorite works for under $1,000. These are all pieces they consider exceptional for the price. They’ll even pay your sales tax or shipping on each purchase (free shipping in the continental 48 states only). There’s quite the variety of pieces, and it’s such a special gift to be able to give someone a completely original and unique work of art. The deal is ongoing at the gallery through December. 2890 E. Skyline Drive, Ste. 170. wildemeyer.com/event/sweeten-the-deal/
