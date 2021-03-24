The Hopi History Project. The University of Arizona’s Southwest Center is hosting a virtual seminar about better understanding the nearly three centuries of contact and conflict between the Hopis and the Spanish empire. To do so, they compare and contrast the Spanish colonial documentary record about the “Moquis,” the Spanish term for Hopis, with Hopi oral traditions about the “Kastiilam,” the Hopi term for Spaniards. This is part of an ongoing formal collaboration between UA and The Hopi Tribe. The presentation includes interviews with Hopi elders and research by anthropologists. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 26. Free. Register for the virtual seminar at swc.arizona.edu/calendar
Tohono Chul Reptile Ramble. Friday mornings at Tohono Chul gardens provide an opportunity to learn about and identify the reptiles in our desert environment. Naturalists show off animals like lizards, tortoises, non-venomous snakes, and “maybe a Gila monster, all to illustrate how we can learn to live together in the desert.” Next event, Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. Fridays through May 28. 7366 Paseo del Norte. Free with admission.
The Loft Cinema. Tucson’s independent arthouse movie theater is keeping busy with multiple online and outdoor film options, so you can keep seeing movies and staying safe. This Friday, their website will begin streaming “A Shape of Things to Come,” a documentary filmed in Southern Arizona that follows an elderly herbalist/hunter/homesteader who lives off the land in the beautiful but harsh Sonoran Desert, surviving “on anything that nature gives him.” Ahead of this year’s Oscars, the Loft is also hosting a series of outdoor film screenings: the Oscar-nominated live-action short films will be at the Loft’s “Open Air” cinema on select dates Friday, April 2 through Wednesday, April 14. The Oscar-nominated animated short film will be screened on select dates Saturday, April 3 through Thursday, April 15. And the Oscar-nominated documentary short films will be screened on select dates Sunday, April 4 through Tuesday, April 13. For full information, visit loftcinema.org
