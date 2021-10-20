Spring into fun at the Fall Festival at Canyon Del Oro Bible Church on Saturday, Oct. 23.
This is a free family friendly event for residents in Oro Valley and everyone in the surrounding area to come and enjoy. This annual event has been a part of annual Oro Valley autumn festivities for more than 20 years.
This outdoor event will feature more than 30 carnival games, a toddler game area, inflatables for young and older kids, prizes and more. Food will have a ring of carnival fun featuring hamburgers, cotton candy and more. This event is for all ages and families with both small children and teenagers are encouraged to attend.
Last year the festival had to be canceled due to coronavirus, but this year, the festival is happening with safety precautions in place.
What started as a small event has grown to see hundreds of attendees every year. The church has a committee of 15 people dedicated to planning the Fall Festival. More than 100 volunteers attend on-site for this all hands on deck situation to make this festival come to life.
Safety precautions include spacing events while also ensuring most of the activities are not indoors.
Pastor Steve Van Kley has been with Canyon Del Oro Bible Church since 2001. He loves giving back to the community with the Fall Festival and is thrilled the church can host it this year.
“We love putting this event on,” Van Kley said. “It takes a lot of people to put this festival on. We want to put on a safe high-quality event that lets people know we love them. We want to have a great night and give families a chance to have some fun. It’s hard to come by those things these days so we want to make sure we provide that where it is needed.”
Parking is available at the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy and a free shuttle service will be provided. Donations of non-perishable food will be accepted for IMPACT of Southern Arizona.
Van Kley said that in a time where people have had so much heartache and challenges he wants the church to give people a chance to have some joy. His congregation in total averages around 800 people and all of them want families to come and enjoy this event regardless of if they attend the church.
“Sometimes today in people’s minds the church is not really viewed in a positive light,” Van Kley said. “One of the things we can do is either complain or get out there and try to change people’s minds. We can’t change everyone in the country, but we might be able to help someone have a positive attitude about us if they attend this event and feel loved. We want to be a blessing to the community.”
The Fall Festival is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. For more information, check out the Canyon Del Oro Bible Church at cdobible.org.
