Enchanted Snowfall at La Encantada. Snow is in the forecast for Tucson this holiday season (sort of). The foothills’ favorite shopping mall is bringing back their fake flurries of snow in their open-air courtyard, complete with a large Christmas tree on display. The snowfall will also come with complimentary hot chocolate (luckily the drinks won’t be falling out of the sky). And this weekend only, the snowfall will feature live entertainment from Tucson’s strolling carolers. Snowfall from 6 to 6:15 p.m. & 6:45 to 7 p.m. Entertainment from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December 18. 2905 E. Skyline Drive. LaEncantadaShoppingCenter.com
Sundays in the Garden. Tohono Chul botanical gardens continue their idyllic Sundays in the Garden series by hosting singer/songwriter Emily Anderson. A graduate of the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Anderson mixes poetry, poignancy and a soft voice. The concert is free with admission. As the concert takes place within Tohono Chul, guests can also visit the cash bar for beer and wine, prickly pear lemonade, and prickly pear margaritas. Seating is limited, so please arrive early. The concert series is co-hosted by the Tucson Guitar Society. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. 7366 Paseo del Norte.
DeGrazia Recycled and Dinner with DeGrazia. The beloved DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun is bringing out new paintings for their rotating collection. Gallery in the Sun celebrates the life and work of Ted DeGrazia, one of Arizona’s most famous and recognizable painters. “DeGrazia Recycled” features construction scraps that DeGrazia repurposed into oil paintings. “Dinner with DeGrazia” features a series of drawings and paintings depicting regional foods of the desert southwest. Both exhibits will be open through Jan. 26, 2022. 6300 N. Swan Road. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required.
