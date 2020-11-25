The annual Oro Valley Festival of the Arts will look a little different this year, but will still provide an opportunity to support local artists, enjoy unique crafts, and maybe even get some holiday shopping done. The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance and Town of Oro Valley are partnering up to bring the community an all-virtual version of the Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration, in compliance with COVID-19 safety precautions.
This year will include nightly online music performances, instructional classes, online shopping from more than 120 artists, and downloadable crafts, all culminating in a pre-recorded Holiday Tree Lighting production on the final night of the virtual festival. The festival will run from Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Saturday, Dec. 5 with events beginning nightly at 6 p.m.
According to SAACA, Dec. 1 includes an online Holiday Jazz Concert featuring traditional festive tunes with Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey; an Oro Valley Holiday Calendar Countdown Coloring Page, created by local artist Thaddeus Camp. The community is invited to submit a picture of their completed holiday countdown calendar to festivals@saaca.org, or through the event Facebook page to be entered to win Oro Valley Shopping Gift Cards, donated by the Oro Valley Chamber of
Commerce.
Dec. 2 includes multiple online holiday performances from the Tucson Girls Chorus, Wilson K-8 School Choirs and Kids Unlimited.
Dec. 3 features Red Herring Puppets’ 30-minute production of “Hansel & Gretel.” There will also be an online holiday cooking class, with a special downloadable recipe with Chef Todd Siccolo from Westward Look Resort & Spa.
Dec. 4 features a holiday performance by Canyon Del Oro High School Choirs and an “Uplifting Music for Strings” performance by the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra Concert.
Dec. 5 is the culmination of the festival with Santa Claus coming to Town. Tune in for the main event, for the official Oro Valley Holiday Tree Lighting
production.
The events can be viewed each night at saaca.org/holidayfestival.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.