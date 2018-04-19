Moviegoers wanting to jump outside their comfort zone for a couple of hours will find the newly released thriller “A Quiet Place” a perfect choice. Nearly pulling off an astonishing upset of The Rock’s highly anticipated “Rampage” at the box office last weekend, “A Quiet Place” still stands as the second-highest grossing domestic movie of the year—behind only “Black Panther”.
“A Quiet Place” is clever, fresh, horror story that successfully meets all the expectations of a scary, suspense thriller. John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom “The Office” from 2005 to 2013, co-wrote, directed and stars in this terrifying plot set in upstate New York. Krasinski and his wife, Evelyn (played by his real-life wife Emily Blunt), must raise their children on a farm while hiding out from deadly creatures that hone in on sounds made by their prey.
While little explanation is given to the audience for the survival scenario taking place, we quickly learn that the Abbotts are isolated far from others and must endure the threat of nearby creatures as quietly as possible. Selling this storyline to viewers is only accomplished by a splendid cast that typifies young child behaviors and teenager attitudes.
Aside from the superb screen work by Blunt and Krasinski stands the job by Millicent Simmonds--as their young deaf daughter struggling with severe guilt while being saddled with her own set of risks for being caught. It’s this unique perspective, along with the expectant mother (Blunt) about to deliver at any moment, that makes “A Quiet Place” so watchable and entertaining!
A fast-paced and suspense-filled film from start to finish, “A Quiet Place” will take you along on this family’s journey. With significant portions of the story filmed in complete silence, select your favorite movie treats carefully. Despite a downgrade for a lack of originality on the creatures’ look and movements, this film wildly entertains and satisfies. The movie plot is thoughtful, and the small cast delivers an extremely compelling narrative loud and clear.
Grade: B+
Patrick King is a resident of Tucson and writer for the Reel Brief movie blog at www.reelbrief.com. You may email him at reelbriefmoviereviews@mail.com.
