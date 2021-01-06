Editor’s Note: With COVID-19 widespread and the holiday season upon us, we’re looking at safe ways to continue supporting local shops rather than guiding you to live, in-person events this week.
Picturing 2020: A Community Reflects. The trying and unpredictable months last year certainly provided a lot to talk about, and even some artistic inspiration as well. The University of Arizona Museum of Art is moving forward by looking back, with their “Picturing 2020” virtual exhibition, which features works by more than 150 artists from Southern Arizona that depict our “community’s myriad experiences with the destabilizing events of this year.” The works range in medium and style, and even outlook on the year. The Museum has even curated the works on their website to fit into various themes relating to the year: New Perspectives, Shifting Realities, Resilience, Connection, Waiting, Isolation and more. Artist Alexander J. Kouvel painted an Orthodox icon of St. John the Baptist to represent hope, fear, faith and healing in his work “Angel of the Desert.” Amanda Wilson drew abstract faces to represent the difficulty and humor in trying to work with others via video chat in “The Zoom Call.” According to the Museum of Art: The events of 2020 highlighted vulnerabilities and deep inequities in our community, but also showed our immense resilience and capacity to dream of something new. The free virtual exhibit run through March 28. For more information, visit picturing2020.artmuseum.arizona.edu.
Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Community Meeting. After receiving hundreds of comments during the November and December period of online public input, the Town of Oro Valley is hosting a community meeting to discuss updates to their Parks and Rec Master Plan. Updated concept plans, based on community feedback, will be presented at a community meeting on Thursday, Jan. 7 via Zoom. The plans include town sites such as Naranja Park, Riverfront Park, James D. Kriegh Park, Steam Pump Ranch and the Oro Valley Community Center. The updated plans will also be presented to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (PRAB) on Tuesday, Jan. 19 via Zoom. For more information and to get a link and password to join the conference, visit orovalleyaz.gov and click on the Calendar tab.
