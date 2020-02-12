Here in Southern Arizona, we are blessed with an abundance of the arts, as our Spring Arts Preview reveals. Margaret Regan fills us in on what we’ll find in museums and galleries, as well as previewing what local dance troupes will be bringing to the stage this spring. Leigh Moyer lets us know what local theater productions are waiting in the wings. And Emily Dieckman tells us all about the classical concerts that are on the horizon. Springtime is all about rebirth—and nothing renews the spirit like the arts. Get out and enjoy an exhibit or a performance in the glorious months ahead.
