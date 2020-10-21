Working From Home: New Commissions From Tucson. MOCA has reopened, with lots of new adjustments and precautions, including requiring facial coverings and social distancing, operating at 50 percent capacity, and more. This exhibit features work from five artists and two poets who currently or recently live, work or quarantine in the area. The fact that there are artists who are taking everything 2020 has thrown at us and making it into art sure does give us hope. And that’s what this exhibit is designed to do: Support creators and underscore the essential work artists and poets do, especially in moments of crisis. MOCA Hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 265, S. Church Ave. Free admission throughout the fall!
Love Letters. The latest show at Live Theatre Workshop is the feel-good story of hope that we all need right now. It tells the story of Andy Ladd and Melissa Gardner, childhood friends whose birthday party thank-you notes and postcards from summer camp evolve into love letters exchanged over the course of their lives. Though physically apart, their true love keeps them close, and who’s cutting onions in here anyway? This reimagined production features Rhonda Hallquist and Carlisle Ellis, and will be done as a staged reading at their outdoor drive-in stage. Enjoy from your car, tuned into the LTW radio station, or bring chairs and masks to tailgate. Enjoy pre-ordered snacks too! 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 1. (No show on Halloween). 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $25 per car.
