Like the potato of Northern Europe or the yam of Western Africa, the agave plant fits a crucial culinary and cultural niche in the Sonoran Desert. For centuries, locals have harvested the plant’s broad jutting leaves for food, art, tools and to black out on tequila. Now, Tucson is once again paying homage to the plant of centuries with the 10th annual Agave Heritage Festival.
This is far more than a food fest. It constitutes over a week’s worth of events, including lectures, art, seminars, film screenings, trade shows, music and yes—food and drink tastings. The events spread all throughout the Tucson area, from April 27 to May 6.
“It’s grown to be a city-wide thing,” said Todd Hanley, festival director for the event. “It’s such a unique plant and such a great representation of our region. It has near-limitless roles, which is why we can make an entire festival celebrating it.”
The 19th-century historian William Prescott said of the agave plant: “Surely, never did Nature enclose in so compact a form so many of the elements of human comfort and civilization!” And with the dozens of upcoming events surrounding the desert plant, we’re inclined to agree.
It all begins April 27 with a tour of the native Hohokam agave fields on the slopes of the Tortolita Mountains north of Tucson. Professors of anthropology Paul Fish and Suzanne Fish will lead the tour groups and discuss agave cultivation in the ancient southwest.
“This is exciting because it’s celebrating the entire region, not just the plant.” Hanley said. “The festival has tripled in size since it started, and we’ve added so many cultural and culinary events.”
For those less interested in the history, or who learn better through experience, the Agave Roasting Pit at Mission Garden might just be the place to go. The official opening happens April 28, where Jesus Garcia of the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum will open the earthen oven to reveal agave roasted in the classic indigenous style. Exo Roast will also be in attendance, distributing liquors crafted from the spiny plant.
Later that night, perhaps the centerpoint of the entire festival takes place at Hotel Congress, with the Agave Fiesta. This signature event contains all things agave: Live music, agave spirits and cocktails, agave arts and crafts, and an “Agave 101” seminar.
Or, if you’re only interested in the liquid version of agave, check out the MEZCrawl a few days later, on May 3. All throughout downtown Tucson, bars and lounges will serve up sweet offerings of blue and gold. The stroll begins at Borderlands Brewery, and proceeds through the tequila-infused evening to hotspots like Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., Good Oak Bar, Tough Luck Club, El Charro and more.
“This creates an opportunity for mezcaliers to come to Tucson and share their crafts,” Hanley said. “It’s a show for the whole borderlands region.”
You may have noticed the Agave Heritage Festival runs straight through Cinco de Mayo. Don’t think they forgot (or that it wasn’t intentional). Hotel Congress is the hub for all agave and Tucsonan culture that night: Live music, dancing and, of course, liquors made from agave. And if you can’t handle the straight stuff—or simply prefer not to—HoCo is planning to serve up plenty of tequila- and mezcal-infused cocktails.
There are even art shows about the desert plant. Hotel Congress will feature the unveiling of local artist Diane Bombshelter’s agave-inspired paintings. Galleries from as far as Mexico, Miami, Colorado and LA have all featured Bombshelter’s work, and now you have an opportunity to mingle.
Carrie Mae Rose’s art will also be featured. She crafts angel wings and jewelry out of dried agave, in a show of barbed and pointed stalks fusing with sweet agave centers.
Other art showcases involve the screenings of two documentaries at The Loft Cinema: Agave is Life and Mesoamerican Diet. The movies feature a post-screening panel/discussion with professors from the UA College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. The films and panels focus on pre-colonial Sonoran diets, how they influenced the modern diet, food traditions, cultural history, and general cuisine of the local desert.
For those who want it all, check out the Agave Hotel Package at Hotel Congress. It’s a comprehensive weekend special that includes empanadas, commemorative souvenirs, access to the Agave Heritage Festival events at Hotel Congress and plenty of sweet, salty and spicy Mexican candy.
“We’re creating a festival unlike any else.” Hanley said. “The people involved are just so excited about the plant in all its versions. It goes to show why agave is called ‘the buffalo of the plant world’.”
Originally starting as a small Cinco de Mayo celebration of tequila, the Agave Heritage Festival has grown to a ten day, 25 event spectacular with partners from the businesses of downtown Tucson all the way up to the farmers of Marana. And like the agave plant itself, the Festival is thriving in this sunny valley.
For more information, visit AgaveHeritageFestival.com, email Marketing@HotelCongress.com or call the hotel at 622-8848.
Cumbia special
The festivals simply don’t stop in Tucson. So much so that we have festivals inside of other festivals. Situated in the midst of the Agave Heritage Festival, El Tambó is a smaller, independent festival with enough fanfare to rival its subsumer.
El Tambó is a two day, two stage music and culture festival held on two consecutive Fridays at Hotel Congress. The first Friday, April 27, is Cumbia night and the second Friday, May 4, is DJ night.
“Though we’ve been organizing and playing El Tambó for over five years, this is by far the largest and deepest we’ve ever taken our concept.” said Logan Phillips, founder and organizer for the festival. “Some people don’t realize how similar the cultures of north and south of the border are in the southwest. Even with the border in the middle, there’s a regional identity.”
Both nights’ events are hosted by Phillips (AKA DJ Dirtyverbs), and the DJ collective Sonido El Tambó. The performing artists hail from Tucson, the Tohono O’odham Nation, Mexico, San Antonio, New York and even the Dominican Republic.
Beyond the rowdy and funky Latino music (which is certainly enough for a normal festival), there will be panel discussions with the musicians to add context to the performances. Cumbia music and El Tambó fest offer a representation and celebration of the unique borderlands region Tucson is situated in.
Both nights at 6 p.m., the artists and performers will hold panels discussing the context and inspiration for their music. The first night’s panel documents “Ancestral Latin American Rhythm and the 21st Century Border Sound”. The second night tackles “Young, Brown and in the Club: The Next Wave of Latin Culture”.
So what exactly are we talking about here? Definition time: Cumbia is a long existing style of rhythm and dance stemming from Colombian and Caribbean indigenous cultures. In more recent years, off-shoot scenes have crept up in dance scenes of Peru, Argentina and Mexico. The drums, maracas and whistles involved make it easily danceable, and being fused with modern electronics, the genre has taken over Latin America. As for “El Tambó” the names comes from the Latin drum “tambour”. It’s essentially a slanged, Caribbean accent way of referring to many of the drums used in Cumbia music.
“In the past few years, cumbia music has really come into its own,” Phillips said.
And to add to the dancing, a special mezcal happy hour happens both nights at 7 p.m., featuring spirits from Casa Amigos and Don Julio, plus plenty of other drinks from the Hotel Congress bar.
El Tambó fest not only showcases art and artists, but represents the communities where they are active cultural installations and change-makers. It celebrates the new wave of tropical and Latino movements in the Southwestern borderlands, focusing on the critical contributions of women, queer artists and people of color.
“I definitely see El Tambó as a catalyst for cultural justice and equity,” Phillips said. “Coming together on the dancefloor allows for coming together is other ways as well.”
Tickets for night one are $12 advance, $15 at the door. Tickets for night two are $10. A festival package, which includes admission to both nights, is available for $20. Both events are 21+. Hotel Congress is located at 311 E. Congress St. Tickets are on sale now at hotelcongress.com.
