Drive-in Concerts at Steam Pump Ranch. The drive-in concerts return this month with a celebration of classic rock from the ‘60s and ‘70s, courtesy of local band Your Money’s Worth. This free event will feature the band performing on a stage, but also projected onto a screen for good viewing wherever you’re parked. Attendees may bring chairs to sit near their cars as long as they maintain at least six feet of social distance from other groups/families. A food truck will have food and snacks available for purchase. Masks will be required during purchases and any time six feet of distance cannot be maintained at the event. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 2. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road.
Faces of a Community. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Roche Tissue Diagnostics are partnering to present the “Faces of a Community” art exhibition, where local artists developed various interpretations of the word “portraiture.” According to SAACA, artists were invited to submit up to five portraits in any medium. The exhibition seeks to broaden the definition of portraiture and highlight the genre’s relevance in society and art. The exhibition features both 2D & 3D artworks, including, but not limited to, photography, painting, watercolor, sculpture, and more. To view the online gallery, visit saaca.org/FacesOfACommunity
Farmers Markets. Before the days get too hot, enjoy some pleasant mornings at the local farmers markets throughout town. In Oro Valley, the Heirloom farmers market is at Steam Pump Ranch on Saturdays. This market is going strong with plenty of local produce options as well as pasta, salsa, coffee, dairy, soaps and even food ready-to-eat. (10901 N. Oracle Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Also on Saturdays, the Marana Outdoor Market has plenty of arts and crafts for sale at their pet-friendly market near Dove Mountain. (12100 N. Dove Mountain Blvd., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Closer to downtown, the Mercado Flea market at the MSA Annex is going strong with plenty of vintage, antique and novelty items for sale on every second Sunday of the month. The next Mercado Flea takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 10. (267 S. Avenida del Convento)
