Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon Laser Light Show. Wow, I didn’t realize it until I came across this event, but a Pink Floyd laser light show in an air-conditioned room is exactly what I need right now. It might just be what we all need right now. It’s been a long hiatus, but this show is back at Flandrau for just one day until further notice. Get your tickets ASAP! I’m telling you! This is the sort of thing that can cure your ills. 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. $9 adults, $8 senior/military, $7 kids 4 to 17 and college ID holders.
HUB Restaurant Rooftop Dinner Summer Series. Are you ready for the second installment of this summer series? You should probably sit down for this, so you don’t fall down when you read it and your socks get knocked off. The Agave Four-Course Pairing Experience includes shrimp and sea bass ceviche paired with an OJ & pomegranate cocktail; bacon and pear fritters with goat cheese dip paired with a mezcal vago drink; chili duck confit paired with a herradura reposado drink; and a sorbet margarita for dessert. Featuring an array of local ingredients, and served on the HUB’s beautiful rooftop patio. Treat yourself! 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Playground Bar & Lounge Rooftop Patio, 266 Congress St. Space is limited, call 207-8201 to make a reservation. $85 per person.
Reid Park Zoo Summer Safari Nights. Thank goodness for this summer tradition at the zoo. Lord knows taking your kids to see the animals sounds like an idyllic summer day, but Lord also knows that it’s too hot to go outside during the day. So doing it at night is perfect. This week’s theme is weird science! You get to learn about some of the most bizarre and unique animals the zoo has to offer. Meerkats, squirrel monkeys, giant anteaters, African goats and aldabra tortoises will abound! OnesAll Band will provide a soundtrack of funk and rock music; Ready, Set, Rec will supply the games; and the zoo will provide the food and drink specials. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14.
