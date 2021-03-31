Springtime in Pima County is the reason we endure triple-digit summers that seem to last longer and longer annually. Considering we live in a place that gets more than 350 days of sunshine each year.
Over the past year, we’ve all spent too much time inside helping each other avoid the virus and it’s safe to say we could use a little time away from the homestead. As more people are vaccinated and case counts fall, health officials are still urging caution in the form of face masks and physical distancing, but have said we can safely resume low-risk activity. (And just in time too; the weather is perfect).
So we will be looking at the best patios located throughout Pima County. We endured beautiful weather, great food and drink, and good company in socially distanced environments—all in the name of community research and well-being.
Got a favorite patio spot we forgot to include on this list? Send your suggestions to austin@tucsonlocalmedia.com and we’ll make sure to check it out.
Noble Hops
1335 W Lambert Lane
(520) 797-4677
Noble Hops is a northside gem. Not only do they have a spacious outdoor patio and an outdoor bar with 28 beers on draft, but this place also lives up to their gastropub moniker. With an ever-changing menu, this place strives to redefine what pub grub can be. They still serve the typical pub fare favorites like burgers and fish and chips, but Noble Hops ups the ante by offering delicious entrees like rack of lamb and fresh salmon with fingerling potatoes. Their patio also features breathtaking views of Pusch Ridge that pair well with the gastropub’s pulled pork sliders and a pint of pilsner.
