The metro area is expected to continue to see record-breaking temperatures as a heat wave pummels Southern Arizona.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through at least 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19, with “dangerously hot conditions” and afternoon temperatures from 109 to 115.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the Weather Service warned on Monday, June 14. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”
“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” weather officials added. “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.”
Last weekend saw temps as high as 112 degrees on Sunday, June 13, breaking the previous record of 110 degrees set in 1924. The normal high for June 13 is 101 degrees.
County officials advised people to stay indoors during the hottest times of the day, drink more water than usual and avoid alcohol, caffeinated beverages or high-sugar drinks and watch for signs of heat illness, such as muscle cramps, weakness, fatigue, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, fainting, chills and confusion. Heat illnesses, which include heat exhaustion and heat stroke, occur when a person’s body temperature rises rapidly. Serious heat illnesses can lead to brain or organ damage without medical treatment, according to Pima County officials.
In particular, people 65 and older, children under the age of 4 and people who are overweight, with heart disease or high-blood pressure or who drink alcohol should be especially careful in extreme heat, according to county officials.
Officials with the Pima Animal Care Center warned that pets need shade, shelter, food and plenty of water. Signs of heat stroke in pets include excessive panting, increased heart rate, confusion, vomiting, diarrhea, bright red gums, a body temperature higher than 104 degrees, collapsing, seizure or coma.
Higher temps force changes to COVID vaccination clinics
The increased temperatures forced the county to adjust the operating hours of some local COVID vaccination sites to keep clients, workers and volunteers safe, according to a news release from Pima County.
Last weekend, sites at Rillito Race Track, 4502 N. First Avenue, and Curtis Park, 2110 W. Curtis Road, operated from 7 to 11 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. County officials said as high temperatures continue, other sites are being moved indoors.
Some area vaccination sites are still offering lottery tickets as incentives for those who have not yet been vaccinated, including upcoming clinics at the Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19; Gallego Intermediate Fine Arts Magnet School, 3700 E. Alvord Road, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19; St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 3201 E. Presidio Road, from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 23; and Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St., from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 23.
Other sites offering lottery tickets to people who get vaccinated include:
• El Pueblo Library, 101 W. Irvington Road, which operates Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.
• Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, which operates from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through
Saturday.
Other vaccination sites include:
• A Tucson Medical Center clinic at Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, which operates Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tucson Mall, in the former Justice store on the second floor between Dillards and Sears (4500 N. Oracle Road), which operates Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• A state-run vaccine center in the Gittings Building on the UA campus, which is offering second shots only. That site, which will close June 25, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vaccines can also be found at pharmacies and various other clinics, along with pop-up locations. Visit pima.gov/covid19vaccines for more details.
