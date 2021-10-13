Madaras Gallery “Love Affair” show. Madaras Gallery, one of Tucson’s favorite art galleries, is hosting their annual show where owner Diana Madaras will unveil 15 new paintings. Madaras is known throughout Tucson for her vibrant and whimsical depictions of the Southwest and desert landscapes, particularly with colorful saguaros. At the show, Madaras will also unveil three paintings from her “Master Series,” which is a collection of Southwest scenes painted in the style of the Old Masters. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24. 3035 N. Swan Road.
Oro Valley Concert Series 2021. The Town of Oro Valley is kicking off this year’s concert series in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. The Oro Valley Concert Series supports local musicians with the opportunity to perform monthly at the Oro Valley Marketplace. The conerts take place on the second Thursday of each month through April. This week, they’re starting things off with a special Oktoberfest show. Tucson’s own polka band, the fantastically named Bouncing Czechs will perform traditional polkas and waltzes in their signature lederhosen. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. 12155 N. Oracle Road. Free.
Día de los Muertos at Tohono Chul. Modern celebrations of this holiday, which recognizes and celebrates death, are a rich and beautiful part of Tucson’s cultural heritage. This exhibit features 61 works from 42 different Arizona artists, who bring the spirit of the holiday to life in works with both personal and universal meaning. Manuel Fontes, who studied fine art photography at Phoenix College and earned his BA and MA in ecological anthropology from ASU, is joining Tohono Chul’s team as co-curator for the exhibit. His art has been shown in 11 Tohono Chul exhibitions since 2015. On display through Nov. 8 at Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Galleries open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. $15 adult entry, $13 seniors/military, $6 kids ages 5 to 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.