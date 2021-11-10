Come out to enjoy Paws and Pizza Wednesday, Nov. 17th at zpizza Tap Room in Oro Valley from 7 to 9 p.m.
Oro Valley Neighborhood Group has an event once a month with the goal of getting people together to help a good cause. This is a chance to network, make new friends and support a local business and organization in the process.
For the November event, 10 percent of all proceeds from food and drinks that night will go to the Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue (also known as LOVAR). LOVAR helps many animals get adopted, including some with special circumstances such as feral animals, senior pets and mothers with litters.
Tickets are $10 online via Eventbrite and $15 at the door. Only cash will be accepted as form of payment on the day of the event.
Special guest Oro Valley Police Chief Kara Riley will be in attendance. Riley was selected as the new Police Chief in February 2020. She has been a police officer since 1992 and started with the Oro Valley police department in 2004.
The Oro Valley Neighborhood Group is a social group that places an emphasis on having happy hours on the northwest side. The group’s goal is to help stimulate the economy and has expanded to include networking while providing a chance for people to come together to support local businesses, good company, good causes and the arts all in one place.
Doughty Overturf started the Oro Valley Neighborhood group to help combine her love for the community and helping a good cause.
“Getting people together is something I love to do,” Overturf said. “The community is great and I just wanted to find a way to combine people, music and somehow have all of it come together for not just a good time but also helping people and charities in the process.”
Overturf puts on monthly events, with the themes changing each month. Her love for the community is not confined to one area so she enjoys getting a chance to help a wide range of businesses and charities ranging from animals in need to homeless veterans.
For those with special dietary concerns, zpizza offers organic ingredients and has some vegan varieties. The website features a special nutrition calculator to help customers plan a balanced meal to their own needs and preferences.
Live music will also be played by Corey Spector, a local music legend who plays regularly all over the Tucson area. Since 2010, he has been playing a variety of songs to include everything from the Beatles to Elton John.
Coronavirus precautions include the event being outside as well as indoors to allow for social distancing and spaced seating based on individual comfort levels.
Those who cannot make this event, or who want to go to another event, can check out the December event at El Conquistador Tucson. This holiday-themed event will help the American Legion Oro Valley Post 132 by collecting clothing items and other essentials for homeless veterans and veterans in need.
For more information about this event check out the Oro Valley Neighborhood Group’s Facebook page.
