Ready to Launch: Arizona’s Place in Space. The Arizona History Museum is launching a really neat new exhibit this week, all about the role that Arizona and Arizonans have played in space exploration. Arizona has several claims to fame, but things like sending multiple missions to Mars and helping capture the first image of a black hole have got to be among the coolest. The exhibit includes objects from NASA, Lowell Observatory, the UA and—in the spirit of galactic neighborliness—even ASU. Come be inspired, whether you’re 2 years old or 102. Through Nov. 30, 2021. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Arizona History Museum, E. Second St. $10 GA, with discounts for students, seniors and youth (free for kids 6 and under). Ask about free admission for veterans.
Free Concerts at Little Anthony’s Diner. Sitting down for meal at the most charming diner in Tucson is one way to hearken back to simpler times. Doing it to the soothing sounds of a totally free concert is truly a cherry on top. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Head on down to Little Anthony’s at 7010 E Broadway Blvd., or call 296-0456 to make reservations.
Purple Mountain Majesty. I think there’s a shade of Crayola crayon with that name. I didn’t always get it as a kid, because, you know what? Mountains aren’t purple. But, you know what, again? When that sunset light hits them just right, or when the clouds pass overhead in just the right way, they kind of are purple. And “majestic” is the perfect word to describe it. In this exhibit at the Madaras Gallery, see a collections of paintings by Diana Madaras in which her violet hues, with their special way of bringing the desert to life on canvas, are front and center. On display though June 30 at the Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Summer Safari Nights: Bird is the Word. Need we say more? Birds are cool, and if you disagree, you should consider the possibility that you might just be jealous, because you can’t fly. Then again, neither can ostriches and flamingos, and they’re still cool. Come celebrate those birds and more this Saturday at the Reid Park Zoo. As usual, the night will also feature live music from local bands games and wildlife activities and carousel rides! Plus food and drink specials (including craft beer, prickly pear margaritas, wine and White Claws for the adults). 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids 2 to 14. Be sure to reserve your tickets in advance!
