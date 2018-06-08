June has arrived in Oro Valley! Aside from the intense heat, no school, and anticipation for upcoming summer vacation plans, what else is there to look forward to in the month of June? How about spending quality time with dad and the entire family right in your own backyard? Just because Father’s Day is officially Sunday, June 17, doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate dad all month long. This June in Oro Valley, the Parks and Recreation Department has put together some great activities at all of our parks and facilities to help you show dear old dad just how much he is loved.
If your dad is like mine, then celebrating how great he is will involve food, and a whole lot of it! At the Oro Valley Community Center (10555 N. La Cañada Drive), the Overlook Restaurant is ready to feed your dad and the entire family as you celebrate together. Stop by on the third Thursday of every month for the pasta buffet from 5 to 8 p.m. and order up a special pizza with olives and mushrooms just the way your father loves it. Or bring in dad on any Sunday morning for the amazing breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and help him try each flavor of Danish pastry. And if you’re looking for something special on Father’s Day, be sure to make reservations for the Father’s Day Breakfast Buffet on Sunday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This buffet has it all, including fresh fruit, crisp bacon, yogurt parfaits and a complete build-to-order omelet station. So bring the family, bring dad or come celebrate the fact that you are a dad, and join us at the Overlook!
The Community Center isn’t just offering food-filled celebrations this month, but also some fun, meaningful ways to create new memories and traditions with your dad and family. After you have consumed all of that Father’s Day grub, take dad downstairs to try out our new and improved Core and Strength classes, or for a $5 drop-in fee, try some Zumba Gold! On June 16, dad will enjoy a free movie with the whole family on our driving range. Despicable Me 3 will be playing on the big screen at sunset, so snuggle up with mom and dad on a blanket or in a golf cart and enjoy the movie. And if you want to give dad the gift of a night out with mom (and no kids), drop the teens off at our Teen Dive-In Movie on Saturday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center (23 W. Calle Concordia). Oro Valley teens will enjoy a free screening of Black Panther, including activities and pizza. It’s a win-win for the kids and grownups! While you are at the Aquatic Center, you can pick up the perfect Father’s Day gift—a Summer Family Pass which allows your entire family (up to six people) access to the facility through August. With all of these options and more, it will be impossible not to make a new memory with dad this June!
This month, celebrate with family and honor dad in the great outdoors. At Steam Pump Ranch (10901 N. Oracle Road), the Town’s historic property, come spend some time together at Second Saturdays. This month, on June 9, the Second Saturday festivities will feature a special Father’s Day gift craft just for dad. When the kids are done crafting, check out the onsite Heirloom Farmers Market for delicious, local produce and unique treasures. However, if your dad is the type of guy who prefers the simplicity of time out in nature, we’ve got you covered, because National Trails Day was Saturday, June 2, and we’re hosting a cool, evening hike for the whole family. Join us for the annual nighttime trek. We’ll do a 3.9 round trip up the Pima Canyon Trail, departing from the Iris O. Dewhirst trailhead at the end of Magee Road. The hike begins at 6:30 p.m. and is a fun opportunity to swap stories, play some flashlight tag, and get to know dad better. Perhaps the sweetest Father’s Day gift you can give this year is simply telling your dad your favorite story as you hike beneath the stars side-by-side.
Whatever your plans are to celebrate dad this month, Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is here to help. We look forward to seeing you at our June events, and of course, Happy Father’s Day!
Connor Dalton is the Oro Valley Community Center Assistant Recreation Manager.
