Online Cooking Classes. Flying Aprons, where local chefs show you how to cook speciality recipes, is hosting multiple online classes this month over video chat. First up: On Friday, March 19, Mark Beres of Flying Leap Vineyards & Distillery will show you how to mix Flying Leap’s Classic Manhattan cocktail paired with rustic roasted garlic brie on ciabatta. This will be paired with a Coq au Vin French stew with red wine and veggies and bacon. Then, on Monday, March 22, Tucson’s “Gourmet Girls” Susan Fulton and Mary Steiger are cooking breakfast for dinner. This session goes over cooking eggs benedict with hollandaise sauce; a bacon waffle with spicy syrup; and a fruit and yogurt parfait with granola. Classes are 5:30 to 7 p.m. over Zoom. $40. For more information, visit
Farmers and Arts Markets. Before the days get too hot, enjoy some pleasant mornings at the local farmers markets throughout town. In Oro Valley, the Heirloom farmers market is at Steam Pump Ranch on Saturdays. This market is going strong with plenty of local produce options as well as pasta, salsa, coffee, dairy, soaps and even food ready-to-eat. (10901 N. Oracle Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Also on Saturdays, the Marana Outdoor Market has plenty of arts and crafts for sale at their pet-friendly market near Dove Mountain. (12100 N. Dove Mountain Blvd., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Closer to downtown, the Mercado Flea market at the MSA Annex has plenty of vintage, antique and novelty items for sale on every second Sunday of the month. The next Mercado Flea takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 10. (267 S. Avenida del Convento)
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum day camp. The Desert Museum is hosting a series of day camps for kids in grade 1 through 5, where they can learn about outdoor exploration through a variety of hands-on activities, including using a nature journal, learning to identify plants and the animals that call the desert home. This Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, the day camp takes place at Mission Garden at the base of A Mountain, and kids can learn about the culture and history of the desert. On Friday, April 2, the day camp takes place at the Desert Museum itself, and kids will have close up encounters with live animals, explore the desert, and make cool crafts. Campers need to bring their own snacks and lunch, water bottle, hat, wear sturdy shoes and layered clothes for the weather. For more information, visit desertmuseum.org/calendar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.