It’s going to be a musical spring if Tucson Premium Outlets and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance have anything to say about it. Regular collaborators, the two organizations last week announced the lineup of a weekly music event in Marana.
The Spring Concert Series returned over the weekend. The series includes a free concert held every Saturday, through May 25. The concerts are held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Mountain Court at the outlets (6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.)
Select Performance Lineup
April 27: Cochise County All-Stars (Eclectic Americana)
The Cochise County All-Stars started their musical journey nearly 15 years ago as strictly a honky tonk band playing the jukebox country music popular when Route 66 was Main Street USA. A few natural additions and subtractions in personnel have led to an evolved group of seasoned veterans who perform songs they love, regardless of style or genre. A CCAS show could easily feature a Hank Williams tune back to back with an obscure Latin rock instrumental followed by a jazz standard
May 4: Wally Lawder and the Stragglers (Americana / Folk)
Front man Wally Lawder is one of the leading singer-songwriters in the Tucson area, with 6 albums of original music and several songwriting awards under his belt. Wally is known for his rich baritone vocals accompanied by guitar and ukulele. For this show he will be joined by several outstanding musicians—the Stragglers!--who have fine reputations in their own right: Don Armstrong on banjo, Jim Dumbauld on bass, and Jim Lipson on percussion. Together they create a unique, Folk/Americana sound, mellow in feel, upbeat in mood!
May 11: Freddy Parish & The Old Town String Band (Country / Old Time)
Freddy Parish is a singer/songwriter performing original songs and traditional tunes in a neo-traditional folk and country style. Backed by two-time Arizona State Fiddle Champion Matt Rolland on fiddle and mandolin, along with classically trained multi-instrumentalist Nathan Fenoglio on clawhammer banjo, accordion, guitar and harmony vocals, the trio plays dark Appalachian folk songs, sweet country ballads, and upbeat Cajun and honky tonk shuffles.
May 18: Black Cat Bones (Blues Rock)
Tucson-based Blues and Rock five piece, Black Cat Bones, is making a name for themselves for their signature mix of classic blues and rock with R&B, featuring smooth vocals and blues jams. The band features Charles Pitts (vocals), Jeff Daniels (bass), Dan Laetsch (drums), Gary David (guitar), Richard Rivera (guitar). Fans of BB King and Johnny Winter will love this band.
May 25: Kevin Pakulis & His Band (Blues & Americana)
Award-winning Americana singer-songwriter Kevin Pakulis is a master musician and story teller. Emerging in 2004 from Tucson’s deep pool of talented musicians, his award-winning edgy, guitar-driven compositions, delivered with plenty of raw energy, earned him national and international attention with his debut release of Yeah Yeah Yeah. No Depression Magazine put it most succinctly in their review: “His music represents the best of a genre.” Tempered by time and experience, the latest offering, Holliday (Summer, 2018) revisits the themes of life in the Sonoran Desert, love in its many forms, and the nuances of social disparity. Over the years, Pakulis has opened for numerous major acts including Billie Joe Shaver, Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, Dwight Yoakam, Sonny Landreth, John Gorka, Little Feat, and Merle Haggard.
Concert schedule is subject to change. Visit saaca.org for updates.
