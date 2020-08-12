Due to COVID-19, the Biosphere 2 in Oracle has suspended their daily walking tours. But they’re now offering a “night driving” tour, where you can drive through the property and learn more about its scientific research and amazing history in the comfort and safety of your own car. Tours take place Fridays and Saturdays, 6 to 10 p.m. $20 per car. For more information, visit biosphere2.org/visit/tour-driving
Tohono Chul Gardens and Galleries is reopening on Aug. 13, so you can enjoy native plants and local art, plus some great views of the Catalina Mountains. For the safety of guests and staff, Tohono Chul is only selling timed admission tickets online to limit the number of guests. Paths are one-way, and masks are required. Through Sept. 30, hours of operation will be Thursdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit tohonochul.org/visit
Gaslight Music Hall is continuing their outdoor concert series, where you can enjoy live theater and musical performances from your own car. And you can still order hot food from their kitchen. Upcoming shows include a drive-in concert for doo-wop groud The 4Gents on Aug. 19, celebrating the Super Songs of the 60s with The Tributaries on Aug. 20, and the Best of Simon and Garfunkel on Aug. 26. Shows last from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $35 per car. For more information, visit gaslightmusichall.com/concerts
The Loft Cinema is allowing you to rent their theatre space for a private movie party for up to 10 guests. You can rent any of their screens, even their massive 370-seat main theater! Baseline pricing is $100 per hour, and they can screen almost any movie you wish. Masks must be worn in the lobby and bathrooms at all times. An increase of 20 percent on all pricing is added for Friday and Saturday evenings. For more information, visit loftcinema.org/about/rentals
